FYI 1-17-21

Food distribution event

Bethel Assembly of God Church will hold free USDA food distribution from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday through May 24 at the 4-H Barn at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Food is available for children 18 years old and younger. Each child will be seven snacks, seven suppers and one gallon of milk. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

Healthy cooking class to be held

Healthy Cooking: Comfort Foods will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

During this time of year, colder weather makes us long for some of those favorite dishes Mom made. Learn how good lighter versions of these tasty, soothing morsels can be.