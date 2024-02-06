FYI 1-17-21

Bethel Assembly of God Church will hold free USDA food distribution from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday through May 24 at the 4-H Barn at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Food is available for children 18 years old and younger. Each child will be seven snacks, seven suppers and one gallon of milk. Food will be distributed while supplies last.
Healthy Cooking: Comfort Foods will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
During this time of year, colder weather makes us long for some of those favorite dishes Mom made. Learn how good lighter versions of these tasty, soothing morsels can be.
This class will be taught by Raina Childers-Richmond, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
The Parks and Recreation Foundation will honor excellence in youth sports from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre. Awards will be presented to Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Departments' youth sports leagues and Cape Youth Tackle Football. The program includes a silent auction, catered dinner, guest speaker, audio/visual presentation and awards ceremony.
For more information, call (573) 339-6340, email hdavis@cityofcape.org or go to cityofcape.org/sportsbanquet.
The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Thursday will be gospel night and will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday will be bluegrass day and will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday will be bluegrass and fiddlers day and will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Call in advance for guest band or vendor space. Both are limited.
For more information, call (314) 779-6800 or (314) 368-4418 or go to bootheelbluegrass.com.
