FYI 1-16-22

Breakfast to be held

The Scott County Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade pork sausage, yogurt and fruit. Orders are also being taken for bulk or link sausage. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

CWU to hold hospitality day

Church Women United will hold hospitality day at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Please bring your donation of canned soup for the food pantries.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

Missouri evergreens: A virtual class on Missouri evergreen trees will be held 1 to 1:30 p.m. virtually on Tuesday. Some trees keep their leaves through the cold, winter months. Missouri is home to many tree species but few evergreens are native. Learn which ones are.

Creature Feature: Eagles: A virtual class on America's eagles will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. These majestic birds once hovered near the brink of extinction but effective conservation efforts and publis support have caused their populations and wings to soar over Missouri one again. In this virtual program you will learn about eagle biology and habits, places to view eagles in their nature habitats and learn more about their remarkable recovery.

Spoon carving: A class on how to use materials to make a spoon will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Conservation Nature Center. Missouri's original settlers were very independent and self-sufficient. If they needed an item of their home they usually found a way to make it using materials provided by nature. Kitchen items were no exception. You will use Missouri hardwood to make your spoon. This program is designed for people 18 years old and older.

2022 Nature Needlers 'Missouri's Winged Things": This class is a 12-month program that will meet once a month all year long. The first classied will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Conservation Nature Center. You will learn simple, but beautiful embroidering techniques as we explore some of the most stunning and unique winged things found in the landscapes of Missouri. The first block and topic for January is the rose-breasted grosbeak. By signing up, you are committing to attend all 12 of the monthly session so you will be able to complete all 15 blocks for an entire quilt. Classes will be held the third Thursday of each month. You will need to have your own embroidery hoop and needle. Light board and Frixion pens will be available for tracing.

Tree tapping 101: Tree tapping 101 will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Conservation Nature Center. Before you can enjoy sweet maple syrup, you've got to collect the sap. Learn how to identify sugar maple trees and select the rights ones to tap. Then, go outside to try your hand at tapping the trees.

For information on any of these classes or to register, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Riverside snapshots to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual seminar, Riverside Snapshots, at 10:30 a.m. on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Encounter the people and places of the Riverside Region -- Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties. Discover the historial and genealogical resources and unique local history documents at the Cape Girardeau County Archive.