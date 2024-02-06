FYI 1-16-22

The Scott County Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade pork sausage, yogurt and fruit. Orders are also being taken for bulk or link sausage. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.
Church Women United will hold hospitality day at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Please bring your donation of canned soup for the food pantries.
For information on any of these classes or to register, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual seminar, Riverside Snapshots, at 10:30 a.m. on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Encounter the people and places of the Riverside Region -- Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties. Discover the historial and genealogical resources and unique local history documents at the Cape Girardeau County Archive.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will hold a seminar 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Speaker Ken Raney wiill present a self-contained overview of the many ways science, history, culture, archeology, etc., provide evidence that the Bible is the Word of God. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048.
The Southeast Opera Theatre will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Jan. 23 at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. The show will feature Gilbert and Sullivan's score and comical lyrics. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rivercampus.org.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free community chili and vegetable soup dinner 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. All are welcome.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Conference Center. Guests will enjoy an exciting "Tanzania, Africa Safari" theme along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions, fast-paced entertainment and dancing. It is a cocktail attire, black-tie optional event. The gala benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund which makes the cancer journey less tressful for those in need of urgent assistance during the course of their treatment. For more information, visit sehealth.org/journeygala.
A euchre tournament will be held Jan. 22 at the Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. Chicken noodle soup will available for players and a cash bar will be available.
Chambuer music for fluts, cello and piano will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the Shuck Recital Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. It will be presented by family members Dr. James Thompson and Matthew Thompson on flutes; Dr. Sara Edgerton on cello and Paul Thompson on piano. They will perform an eclectic, diverse and intriguing program of chamber music. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.
