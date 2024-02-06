All sections
FeaturesJanuary 15, 2022

FYI 1-16-22

Breakfast to be held

The Scott County Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade pork sausage, yogurt and fruit. Orders are also being taken for bulk or link sausage. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

CWU to hold hospitality day

Church Women United will hold hospitality day at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Please bring your donation of canned soup for the food pantries.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • Missouri evergreens: A virtual class on Missouri evergreen trees will be held 1 to 1:30 p.m. virtually on Tuesday. Some trees keep their leaves through the cold, winter months. Missouri is home to many tree species but few evergreens are native. Learn which ones are.
  • Creature Feature: Eagles: A virtual class on America's eagles will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. These majestic birds once hovered near the brink of extinction but effective conservation efforts and publis support have caused their populations and wings to soar over Missouri one again. In this virtual program you will learn about eagle biology and habits, places to view eagles in their nature habitats and learn more about their remarkable recovery.
  • Spoon carving: A class on how to use materials to make a spoon will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Conservation Nature Center. Missouri's original settlers were very independent and self-sufficient. If they needed an item of their home they usually found a way to make it using materials provided by nature. Kitchen items were no exception. You will use Missouri hardwood to make your spoon. This program is designed for people 18 years old and older.
  • 2022 Nature Needlers 'Missouri's Winged Things": This class is a 12-month program that will meet once a month all year long. The first classied will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Conservation Nature Center. You will learn simple, but beautiful embroidering techniques as we explore some of the most stunning and unique winged things found in the landscapes of Missouri. The first block and topic for January is the rose-breasted grosbeak. By signing up, you are committing to attend all 12 of the monthly session so you will be able to complete all 15 blocks for an entire quilt. Classes will be held the third Thursday of each month. You will need to have your own embroidery hoop and needle. Light board and Frixion pens will be available for tracing.
  • Tree tapping 101: Tree tapping 101 will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Conservation Nature Center. Before you can enjoy sweet maple syrup, you've got to collect the sap. Learn how to identify sugar maple trees and select the rights ones to tap. Then, go outside to try your hand at tapping the trees.

For information on any of these classes or to register, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Riverside snapshots to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual seminar, Riverside Snapshots, at 10:30 a.m. on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Encounter the people and places of the Riverside Region -- Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties. Discover the historial and genealogical resources and unique local history documents at the Cape Girardeau County Archive.

SEMO Bible Science to be discussed

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will hold a seminar 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Speaker Ken Raney wiill present a self-contained overview of the many ways science, history, culture, archeology, etc., provide evidence that the Bible is the Word of God. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048.

Southeast Opera Theatre will play

The Southeast Opera Theatre will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Jan. 23 at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. The show will feature Gilbert and Sullivan's score and comical lyrics. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Chili and soup dinner to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free community chili and vegetable soup dinner 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. All are welcome.

SoutheastHEALTH gala planned

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Conference Center. Guests will enjoy an exciting "Tanzania, Africa Safari" theme along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions, fast-paced entertainment and dancing. It is a cocktail attire, black-tie optional event. The gala benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund which makes the cancer journey less tressful for those in need of urgent assistance during the course of their treatment. For more information, visit sehealth.org/journeygala.

Euchre tournament to be held

A euchre tournament will be held Jan. 22 at the Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. Chicken noodle soup will available for players and a cash bar will be available.

Chamber music concert planned

Chambuer music for fluts, cello and piano will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the Shuck Recital Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. It will be presented by family members Dr. James Thompson and Matthew Thompson on flutes; Dr. Sara Edgerton on cello and Paul Thompson on piano. They will perform an eclectic, diverse and intriguing program of chamber music. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

