FYI 1-15-23

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events

Humanitarian Day of giving and service will be held through Jan. 16. Items such as canned goods, toiletries, scarves, hats, gloves and blankets can be dropped from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.

The 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community day will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. James AME Church. The Rev. Dinah Tatman will be the keynote speaker. She is an ordained itenerate deacon in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and serves as pastor at St. John AME Church in Kennett, Missouri.

The 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the Shawnee Park Center. The guest speaker will be Pastor Novella Harris.

The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian luncheon will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the Shawnee Park Center. The guest speaker will be Pastor William Byrd Jr., pastor of Greater Dimension Church. The Dr. C. John Ritter Humanitarian award will be presented at the event. Prayers for our nation will be held at 11:45 a.m. before the luncheon. For more information or to email your reservation, contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.

Euchre Tournament planned

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Food will be available. For more information, call Donna Hess at (573) 450-0065.

Volunteer fair to be held

A volunteer fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. There are more than 40 not-for-profit organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area in need of volunteers. This is your chance to select which organization you would like to volunteer for.

Writers guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at The Steck House at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson. Anyone who is interested in writing and getting published is encouraged to attend.

Chili and stew supper to be held

A chili and stew supper will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Fruitland. The menu includes all-you-can-eat chili and stew, hot dogs, pie drink and more.

Benefit held for Rotary club

T-Ravs Restaurant in Jackson will donate 10% of sales to the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17. The club must be mentioned to the server for the donation.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Let's walk tween books: Roughing it will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. There's lots to love in survivalist books for kids, whether it's a serious battle for survival or a fun experiment embarked on deliberately. Ms. Sharon will share stories featuring kids making shelters, learning to start fires and more. Join Ms. Sharon via Facebook live.

Toddler time will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 19 and 26. This interactive storytime introduces toddlers to books, reading and language through stories, songs and activities. Learn fun ways to build the early literacy skills children need to learn to read.

Hygge night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Join library staff members for a night in to learn about the word "hygge," which means comfort and coziness. After a short discussion about how Danish and Norwegian people create warmth during the winter with food, people and decor, you can create a wood keychain that reflects the simplicity and natural beauty of hygge-living. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/calendar .

Science rocks: Let it snow will held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. No snow? No problem. Mrs. Hicks is back with science experiments featuring instant snow. Join her via Facebook. Register to reserve a kit, one per family: capelibrary.org/calendar .

Riverside Regional Library events