FYI 1-15-23

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Food will be available. For more information, call Donna Hess at (573) 450-0065.
A volunteer fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. There are more than 40 not-for-profit organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area in need of volunteers. This is your chance to select which organization you would like to volunteer for.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at The Steck House at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson. Anyone who is interested in writing and getting published is encouraged to attend.
A chili and stew supper will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Fruitland. The menu includes all-you-can-eat chili and stew, hot dogs, pie drink and more.
T-Ravs Restaurant in Jackson will donate 10% of sales to the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17. The club must be mentioned to the server for the donation.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17 at Patton Outreach Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is made available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and the church.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a kick-off meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Join them as you look back at all the organization accomplished in 2022 and set goals and objectives for the year ahead. With gun violence now the leading cause of death for American children, make 2023 the year you join the movement to demand action. All are welcome. RSVP at act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/50745/signup/
The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and from 1 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Thursday night will be gospel night with local favorites, The Gipson Family and Kentucky Just Us. The "Old-Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson" will also be featured. Friday's shows will feature several more bands including The Farnum Family from Branson, Missouri, The Gordons from Southern Illinois and Highway 65 from Springfield, Missouri. Saturday's shows will featured additional bands of Riverbend from Alton, Illinois, the Finley River Boys and Bull Harman and Friends. Vendors will be on site with many crafts and handmade items as well as baked goods. For more information, you can visit bootheelbluegrass.com or call Bull Harman at (314) 368-4418 or Tammy Harman at (314) 779-6800.
The Ice Age: Real and Recent --SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 19 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Dr. Jake Hebert explains the scientific evidence that shows while secular science fails to explain the Ice Age, the Bible provides real answers. Also, learn how the assumption of millions of years is built into secular dating methods and how circular reasoning is used to make sure the dates match evolution's "story."
"The Bat's Revenge" opera will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Bedell Performance Hall. Southeast Missouri State University's Opera Theatre will present this Hollywood adaptation of the story "Die Fledermaus" featuring Johann Strauss's best tunes. It will be performed in English with supertitles and orchestra. Tickets are available at rivercampus.org or by calling (573) 651-2265.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold a celebration of youth sports awards banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Osage Centre. Awards will be presented to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Departments' youth sports leagues and Cape Youth Tackle Football. The program includes a silent auction, catered dinner, guest speaker, audio/visual presentation and awards ceremony. Tickets may be purchased at the Arena Building or the Osage Centre. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/sportsbanquet.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have its free month community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Come out, enjoy a free meal and fellowship with friends and family.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Drury Plaza Conference Center. Guests will enjoy an elegant "Evening in the Alps," along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing to live music by Queens Boulevard from St. Louis. This is a cocktail attire, black tie optional event. It benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, which makes the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of urgent assistance during the course of their treatment. Serving as co-chairs are Missy Janzow, Sarah Crocker and Vickie Moon. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit sehfondation.org/gala.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.