FYI 1/13/19

City offers Spring Youth Soccer League

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Spring Youth Soccer League, sponsored by McDonald's, during March and April. The league will offer children pre-K (at least 4 years old) to eighth grade the opportunity to learn and participate in the game. According to a parks and recreation news release, kindergarten through eighth-grade teams will play an eight-game schedule, while pre-K will play four or five games. The games will be played at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex Monday through Thursday and on Saturday. Individual registration is $45 ($30 for pre-K) and must be completed by Jan. 31. Registrations made after that date will incur a $10 late fee. Late registration deadline is Feb. 5. Registrations will be accepted at the A.C. Brase Arena or online at cityofcape.org/soccer. More information is available by contacting recreation specialist Tessa Bollinger at 339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.