FeaturesJanuary 12, 2019

FYI 1/13/19

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Spring Youth Soccer League, sponsored by McDonald's, during March and April. The league will offer children pre-K (at least 4 years old) to eighth grade the opportunity to learn and participate in the game. ...

City offers Spring Youth Soccer League

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Spring Youth Soccer League, sponsored by McDonald's, during March and April. The league will offer children pre-K (at least 4 years old) to eighth grade the opportunity to learn and participate in the game. According to a parks and recreation news release, kindergarten through eighth-grade teams will play an eight-game schedule, while pre-K will play four or five games. The games will be played at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex Monday through Thursday and on Saturday. Individual registration is $45 ($30 for pre-K) and must be completed by Jan. 31. Registrations made after that date will incur a $10 late fee. Late registration deadline is Feb. 5. Registrations will be accepted at the A.C. Brase Arena or online at cityofcape.org/soccer. More information is available by contacting recreation specialist Tessa Bollinger at 339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.

Smith named Eagle class sponsor

Eighth District Cong. Jason Smith has been named sponsor of the 2018 class of Eagle Scouts, announced Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association. The 67 Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois will be honored at Southeast Missouri State University on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in Academic Auditorium, according to a news release. Smith will provide the keynote address and present the Eagle Scout medals to each Scout. The event is free and open to the public.

Community
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

