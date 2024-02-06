FYI 1-12-20

Learn about plant-based eating

Plant-based eating class will be taught from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Learn about the health benefits of plant-based eating from registered dietitian Tori Mincemeyer, and hear from the minds behind Trio Restaurant, a restaurant offering plant-based fare right here in Cape (and sample some of their tasty food, too!). This event is a repeat of the Nov. 21 event. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/plant-based-eating/

Irene's Dance classes are back

Irene Reynolds will teach country dancing at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Line dancing will be taught from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and partner dance classes 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information call Reynolds at (573) 382-0008 or email irlinedancer@yahoo.com.