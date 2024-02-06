All sections
FeaturesJanuary 11, 2020

FYI 1-12-20

Plant-based eating class will be taught from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Learn about the health benefits of plant-based eating from registered dietitian Tori Mincemeyer, and hear from the minds behind Trio Restaurant, a restaurant offering plant-based fare right here in Cape (and sample some of their tasty food, too!). This event is a repeat of the Nov. 21 event. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/plant-based-eating/

Learn about plant-based eating

Plant-based eating class will be taught from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Learn about the health benefits of plant-based eating from registered dietitian Tori Mincemeyer, and hear from the minds behind Trio Restaurant, a restaurant offering plant-based fare right here in Cape (and sample some of their tasty food, too!). This event is a repeat of the Nov. 21 event. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/plant-based-eating/

Irene's Dance classes are back

Irene Reynolds will teach country dancing at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Line dancing will be taught from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and partner dance classes 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information call Reynolds at (573) 382-0008 or email irlinedancer@yahoo.com.

Greece travel talk planned

Southeast Missouri State University's Alumni Association and 1st Class Travel will host a free travel show about Greece and its islands at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University Wehking Alumni Center.

You will learn about the trip including detailed information itenery, accommodations, inclusions and costs. To RSVP or for more information, contact Shari Elfrink or Leigh Segraves at 1st Class Travel at (573) 651-0088 or email sharigofirstclasstravel.com.

Breakfast planned

A breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Scott City Knights of Columbus Hall. Menu will include scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and pork sausage all for a good-will donation.

Civil War Round Table to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Round Table will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hanover Lutheran Church. The speaker will be long-time club member and current president, Dub Suedekum. He will give a presentation on "The Sinking of the Sultana." This naval disater, which caused the deaths of more people than the Titanic's sinking, was largely overlooked at the time since the war had just ended and President Lincoln had just been assassinated.

The Civil War Round Table meets the third Sunday of every month.

