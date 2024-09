Health and wellness seminar planned

A health and wellness seminar, Substitute for a healthier you, will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

Learn how to turn your favorite dishes into a healthier version to keep you and your family healthy for 2021! Health & Wellness Seminars are by the Cape Parks & Rec Department. This is a FREE seminar! Pre-registration is required. To register, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.