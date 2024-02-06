FYI - 6-11-17

The fourth annual Mid-Summer Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park. Family night will be held Thursday, and a three-day 3-on-3 basketball tournament also will begin. A corn-hole tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, with registration at 6 p.m. A beauty pageant also will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. A horseshoe tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with registration beginning at noon. The Scott City Cruise-in will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and The Intention will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show. Festival hours: 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
The Jordyn's 5K Fun Run, a benefit event for a local girl with Alexander disease, will be held Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 East Deerwood in Jackson. The 5K will be held at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile run will begin at 8:15 a.m. Registration will be held from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Cost is $30. Children 12 and younger are free. Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers in three age divisions. To register online, go to Jordyn's 5K Fun Run on eventbrite.com. Registration forms and payment also can be mailed to Amber Conn, 219 Florence St., Jackson, MO, 63755.
HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson will hold its Independence Day 5K and Firecracker 1 mile fun run at 7 a.m. July 4. Age divisions range from 13 and younger to 60 and older. Each age group will be awarded medals. Registration cost is $25 with a shirt and $15 without shirt. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or register online at SEhealth.org/July4race.
The Cape Giardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on July 8 at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call (573) 339-6606.
