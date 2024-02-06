All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 22, 2017

FYI - 10-22-17

Guardian Angel PCCW will host a sausage and ham breakfast 8 a.m. to noon today at the Guardian Angel School gym, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 60 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger. A river-wall dedication of General Seth McKee, USAF, (ret.) will be held at 3 p.m. ...

Guardian Angel PCCW breakfast today

Guardian Angel PCCW will host a sausage and ham breakfast 8 a.m. to noon today at the Guardian Angel School gym, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 60 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger.

Dedication on river wall for Gen. McKee

A river-wall dedication of General Seth McKee, USAF, (ret.) will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Water and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. Mayor Harry Rediger will be among the speakers. Gen. McKee's wife and two sons will be in attendance. In case of inclement weather, the dedication will be held at City Hall.

Jackson Rotary Pancake Day on Tuesday

The 68th annual Jackson Rotary Pancake Day will be held 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 158, 319 N. High St. in Jackson. Blueberry, pecan, chocolate chip or plain pancakes will be available, as well as sausage. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 11 and free to children 4 and younger. Bring a can of food for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and receive a free treat.

Cape Area Career Fair at the Osage Centre

The Cape Area Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Come prepared with your resume, and applications can be completed on-site with some employers hiring immediately. For more information, call the Missouri Job Center at (573) 290-5766.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Halloween parties at Oliver House Museum

An adults-only Halloween party will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Oliver House Museum, 224 East Adams St. in Jackson. Cost is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call (573) 270-2013 or email jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com. A family night event will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. The evening will include decorating, face painting and more. Most activities are one to two tickets. Cost is $1 per ticket, six for $5 and 12 for $10.

Masonic Temple to host breakfast

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association will be having an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Building, 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Serving time will be 7 to 10 a.m. They will be serving scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Cost is $6 for adults and free to children 5 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from a member.

St. Paul to host 5K Reformation Run/Walk

St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.

Ghost and Goblin Gallop on Saturday

CrossRoads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will host a Ghost and Goblin Gallop, a 5K race, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Money raised will go to the Crossroads Backpack Fair, which helps local students will school supplies, hair cuts, dental screening, shoe vouchers and more. Participants can run in their Halloween costumes if they choose. Medals will be awarded to the top three finisher in each age division. For more information, call (573) 270-3161 or email goodsinsarahe@yahoo.com.

Ham and bean luncheon planned

A ham and bean luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Senior Center, 2690 Travelers Way in Jackson. Proceeds will go to the center. The meal will also include cornbread, cole slaw, dessert and drinks. Cost is $5 per person.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy