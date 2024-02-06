FYI - 10-22-17

Guardian Angel PCCW breakfast today

Guardian Angel PCCW will host a sausage and ham breakfast 8 a.m. to noon today at the Guardian Angel School gym, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 60 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger.

Dedication on river wall for Gen. McKee

A river-wall dedication of General Seth McKee, USAF, (ret.) will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Water and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. Mayor Harry Rediger will be among the speakers. Gen. McKee's wife and two sons will be in attendance. In case of inclement weather, the dedication will be held at City Hall.

Jackson Rotary Pancake Day on Tuesday

The 68th annual Jackson Rotary Pancake Day will be held 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 158, 319 N. High St. in Jackson. Blueberry, pecan, chocolate chip or plain pancakes will be available, as well as sausage. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 11 and free to children 4 and younger. Bring a can of food for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and receive a free treat.

Cape Area Career Fair at the Osage Centre

The Cape Area Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Come prepared with your resume, and applications can be completed on-site with some employers hiring immediately. For more information, call the Missouri Job Center at (573) 290-5766.