FYI - 10-22-17

Guardian Angel PCCW will host a sausage and ham breakfast 8 a.m. to noon today at the Guardian Angel School gym, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 60 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger.
A river-wall dedication of General Seth McKee, USAF, (ret.) will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Water and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. Mayor Harry Rediger will be among the speakers. Gen. McKee's wife and two sons will be in attendance. In case of inclement weather, the dedication will be held at City Hall.
The 68th annual Jackson Rotary Pancake Day will be held 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 158, 319 N. High St. in Jackson. Blueberry, pecan, chocolate chip or plain pancakes will be available, as well as sausage. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 11 and free to children 4 and younger. Bring a can of food for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and receive a free treat.
The Cape Area Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Come prepared with your resume, and applications can be completed on-site with some employers hiring immediately. For more information, call the Missouri Job Center at (573) 290-5766.
An adults-only Halloween party will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Oliver House Museum, 224 East Adams St. in Jackson. Cost is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call (573) 270-2013 or email jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com. A family night event will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. The evening will include decorating, face painting and more. Most activities are one to two tickets. Cost is $1 per ticket, six for $5 and 12 for $10.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association will be having an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Building, 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Serving time will be 7 to 10 a.m. They will be serving scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Cost is $6 for adults and free to children 5 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from a member.
St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.
CrossRoads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will host a Ghost and Goblin Gallop, a 5K race, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Money raised will go to the Crossroads Backpack Fair, which helps local students will school supplies, hair cuts, dental screening, shoe vouchers and more. Participants can run in their Halloween costumes if they choose. Medals will be awarded to the top three finisher in each age division. For more information, call (573) 270-3161 or email goodsinsarahe@yahoo.com.
A ham and bean luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Senior Center, 2690 Travelers Way in Jackson. Proceeds will go to the center. The meal will also include cornbread, cole slaw, dessert and drinks. Cost is $5 per person.
