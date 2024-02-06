FYI - 1-29-17

Bridal and prom expo set

The 22nd Bridal and Prom Expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A fashion show will begin at 2:30 p.m. and drawings will be held for various gift certificates. Vendors will include Ann Louise Bridal, Chocolate Works, Men's Wearhouse, Magnolia's Bridal and many more.

Whole hog sausage breakfast to be held

The Men's Club of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 5. Menu includes sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. It will be held in the St. Ambrose Parish Center.

St. Augustine to host trivia night

St. Augustine School will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the school gym, 230 Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and teams can have a maximum of eight members. Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided, but participants may bring their own drinks and food. To reserve a table, call Brian Ziegler at (573) 450-4902.