FeaturesJanuary 29, 2017

FYI - 1-29-17

Bridal and prom expo set

The 22nd Bridal and Prom Expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A fashion show will begin at 2:30 p.m. and drawings will be held for various gift certificates. Vendors will include Ann Louise Bridal, Chocolate Works, Men's Wearhouse, Magnolia's Bridal and many more.

Whole hog sausage breakfast to be held

The Men's Club of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 5. Menu includes sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. It will be held in the St. Ambrose Parish Center.

St. Augustine to host trivia night

St. Augustine School will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the school gym, 230 Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and teams can have a maximum of eight members. Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided, but participants may bring their own drinks and food. To reserve a table, call Brian Ziegler at (573) 450-4902.

Hammer, Nails and Cocktails to be held

A Hammer, Nails and Cocktails Vienna Boys Choir pre-show event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the John and Betty Glenn Convocation Center at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets for the event cost $50 per person or $75 per couple and include heavy appetizers, an open bar and tickets to the Vienna Boys Choir event at 7:30 p.m. Those who already have purchased tickets to the concert may purchase pre-event tickets for $25 each. The event will benefit the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity.

Oliver House to host Valentine's dinner

A Sweetheart Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson. The dinner will cost $100 per couple. Only cash or checks will be accepted. To reserve a table, call Kyle Mabuce at (573) 579-3807.

Breakfast and bake sale planned

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Joseph Church Hall, 138 St. Joseph Lane in Apple Creek, Missouri. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available and all money raised will be matched by Western Catholic Union.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

