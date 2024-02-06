FYI - 1-22-17

Formal dress sale to be held

Used formal gowns, shoes and accessories will be available for purchase from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City. The sale is cash only. For more information, contact (573) 264-2762 or eislebenlutheranchurch@gmail.com.

Bread making class to be offered

A bread making class will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Attendees will be able to learn the basic techniques, chemistry and superstitions behind making great bread with confidence. The class is free and open to the public.

Lace, Lipstic n' Lead event set

A shooting program for women will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Veterans Memorial Shooting Range, 738 County Road 333 in Benton, Missouri. Handguns and ammo will be provided. Attendees will learn about a wide range of guns and will be guided by an instructor with a law enforcement background. The program costs $50 per person.

Euchre tournament scheduled

St. Augustine School, 230 S. Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri, will hold a Euchre tournament in the school gym Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and cards start at 7 p.m. A $10 donation includes cards and chili and hotdogs. For questions contact Brian at (573) 450-4902.

Trivia night planned

St. Joseph Home and School will host its 18th annual trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and admission will cost $12.50 per person. Soft drinks and snacks will be included. To reserve a table or for more information, call Jane Walker at (573) 837-6218.

Sausage breakfast set

A sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the St. Augustine School Gym, 230 Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. The menu will include pork sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and fruit cocktail. Goodwill donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit St. Augustine School.