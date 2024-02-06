All sections
FeaturesJanuary 15, 2017

FYI - 1-15-17

Martin Luther King Jr. events set

  • The 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program will begin at 6 p.m. today at Greater Dimension Ministries Church, 723 Hackberry St. in Cape Girardeau. The program will be provided by Dr. Larry Barnett. In lieu of an admission fee to the event, attendees are asked to donate non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies. These items will be distributed to agencies that assist various individuals.
  • The 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 8. The keynote speaker will be Minister JoAnn Pink.
  • A prayer service for the nation will follow the breakfast at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army.
  • The 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit will begin at noon Monday at the Salvation Army. The keynote speaker will be Minister Caleb Barnett.

Attendees must reserve seats at the breakfast or luncheon before the end of today, and may do so by calling Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or Sean Braxton at (573) 837-8029.

  • The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Gala will begin at 4 p.m. Monday in the Centre Court at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. In lieu of an admission fee, those attending are asked to donate non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies. The items will be donated to local agencies that assist various individuals.

Cardinals Caravan to visit Cape

The Cardinals Caravan will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The participating Cardinals for this caravan will be Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom, Ray King and Scott Cooper. The emcee will be Chris Hrabe. The first 400 children 15 years of age and younger will be given an autograph ticket, which will guarantee one autograph from each current and former player in attendance. The event also will include Cardinals prize drawings and more.

Library to host blood drive

The Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. All who attempt to donate will receive $5 in Friends Bucks, which may be used to purchase any of the following: drinks from the coffee cart, books and book bags from the book cart and books from the fall and spring book sales. The blood drive will take place in the Geraldine and Oscar Hirsch community rooms.

Notre Dame to host placement test

The Notre Dame Regional High School Placement Exam for the Class of 2021 will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at the high school, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau. All eighth-graders interested in taking the exam should report to Notre Dame at 8 a.m. and bring two No. 2 pencils and a calculator. Principal Brother David Migliorino, faculty and staff will be present to answer any questions for parents or give tours of the building. Students or parents interested in Notre Dame should call the school office at (573) 335-6772 for more information.

Euchre tournament to be held

St. Augustine Home and School will host its annual euchre tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday in the St. Augustine School Gym, 230 Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and a $10 donation will be taken at the door that will include chili, hotdogs and euchre. Outside food and drink will be permitted. For more information, call Brian Ziegler at (573) 264-3050.

Maple United to host dinner

A fish and chicken dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Maple United Methodist Church, 2441 Jean Ann Drive in Cape Girardeau. The dinner also will include a shoppe, with items for sale such as homemade bread, crafts and some odds and ends. For more information, call (573) 334-0904.

