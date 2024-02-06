FYI - 1-15-17

Library to host blood drive

The Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. All who attempt to donate will receive $5 in Friends Bucks, which may be used to purchase any of the following: drinks from the coffee cart, books and book bags from the book cart and books from the fall and spring book sales. The blood drive will take place in the Geraldine and Oscar Hirsch community rooms.

Notre Dame to host placement test

The Notre Dame Regional High School Placement Exam for the Class of 2021 will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at the high school, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau. All eighth-graders interested in taking the exam should report to Notre Dame at 8 a.m. and bring two No. 2 pencils and a calculator. Principal Brother David Migliorino, faculty and staff will be present to answer any questions for parents or give tours of the building. Students or parents interested in Notre Dame should call the school office at (573) 335-6772 for more information.

Euchre tournament to be held

St. Augustine Home and School will host its annual euchre tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday in the St. Augustine School Gym, 230 Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and a $10 donation will be taken at the door that will include chili, hotdogs and euchre. Outside food and drink will be permitted. For more information, call Brian Ziegler at (573) 264-3050.

Maple United to host dinner

A fish and chicken dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Maple United Methodist Church, 2441 Jean Ann Drive in Cape Girardeau. The dinner also will include a shoppe, with items for sale such as homemade bread, crafts and some odds and ends. For more information, call (573) 334-0904.