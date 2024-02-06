FYI - 1/1/17

Health and wellness expo planned

A health and wellness expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The free event will include everything to know about leading a healthy lifestyle and starting the year right. There will be more than 80 vendors, healthy cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, wellness screenings, a kids zone and more. The first 200 attendees will receive a free welcome bag full of free samples, coupons, T-shirts, free passes to group fitness, magazines and more. For more information, visit cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo.

Euchre tournaments to be held

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host euchre tournaments the first Sunday of every month, except for Jan. 1 considering the holiday. The first tournament of the year will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall 6405, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Sign-up will be from noon to 1 p.m. with play starting at 1. Attendees should bring their own partner. There will be a $10 entry fee per person that will include snacks and prizes. For more information, call (573) 450-6466.