January 1, 2017

FYI - 1/1/17

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. today at the church, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Dr. William Matzat will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend. A New Year's Day gathering will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. ...

Church to celebrate 50th anniversary

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. today at the church, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Dr. William Matzat will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend.

New Year's Day gathering set

A New Year's Day gathering will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. today at the House of Prayer World Outreach Center, 13 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The theme for the gathering will be "First Things First" with a scripture reference to Proverbs 3:9-10. All are welcome to attend.

Health and wellness expo planned

A health and wellness expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The free event will include everything to know about leading a healthy lifestyle and starting the year right. There will be more than 80 vendors, healthy cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, wellness screenings, a kids zone and more. The first 200 attendees will receive a free welcome bag full of free samples, coupons, T-shirts, free passes to group fitness, magazines and more. For more information, visit cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo.

Euchre tournaments to be held

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host euchre tournaments the first Sunday of every month, except for Jan. 1 considering the holiday. The first tournament of the year will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall 6405, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Sign-up will be from noon to 1 p.m. with play starting at 1. Attendees should bring their own partner. There will be a $10 entry fee per person that will include snacks and prizes. For more information, call (573) 450-6466.

Community
