FeaturesOctober 12, 2019

Funds are being raised for all-access playground

Lucas Fritsche recently joined the Perry County Commission to say thanks for contributing to his project, Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures Playground. The Perry County Commission allocated $50,000 from the Local Park Sales Tax fund to be used for Perryville's first Unlimited-Play all-inclusive playground.

Submitted story
Lucas Fritsche is well on his way to reaching his $1 million goal for the construction of the Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures Playground. Pictured with Lucas are (from left): front row -- Fritsche, "Fun for All" committee member Hanna Bohert and Perry County District 2 Commissioner Jim Sutterer; back row -- Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer, father John Fritsche, mother Jennifer Fritsche, Perryville Parks and Recreation director Jim Cadwell and Perry County District 1 Commissioner Jay Wengert.
Lucas Fritsche is well on his way to reaching his $1 million goal for the construction of the Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures Playground. Pictured with Lucas are (from left): front row -- Fritsche, "Fun for All" committee member Hanna Bohert and Perry County District 2 Commissioner Jim Sutterer; back row -- Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer, father John Fritsche, mother Jennifer Fritsche, Perryville Parks and Recreation director Jim Cadwell and Perry County District 1 Commissioner Jay Wengert.

Lucas Fritsche recently joined the Perry County Commission to say thanks for contributing to his project, Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures Playground.

The Perry County Commission allocated $50,000 from the Local Park Sales Tax fund to be used for Perryville's first Unlimited-Play all-inclusive playground. Fritsche, a student at Perryville Elementary School, was accompanied at the commission meeting by his parents, Jennifer and John Fritsche, along with Hanna Bohnert and Perryville Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cadwell. Commissioners Mike Sauer, Jim Sutterer and Jay Wengert were present. Lucas was inspired to create a playground accessible for all when he noticed one of his classmates rarely joined other children outside for recess due to the classmater's wheechair.

After learning from his classmate how difficult it was to even get to the playground, much less play, Lucas made it is his mission to give his new friend the chance to play. The new park, slated to open soon, will be located at Robert J. Miget Memorial Park on French Lane.

