FeaturesMay 12, 2018

Fun and fancy free

Through the double gates of the dog parks of Kiwanis Park, tails wag and paws of all sizes bounce with excitement. It's a time the pups know they can run free, frolic and enjoy their time off-leash with minimal care -- much to their owners' enjoyment, also...

Story and photos by Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian
Laura Swiney is surrounded by corgis and other pups during the Corgi Meet Up event April 21 at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
Laura Swiney is surrounded by corgis and other pups during the Corgi Meet Up event April 21 at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.

Through the double gates of the dog parks of Kiwanis Park, tails wag and paws of all sizes bounce with excitement. It's a time the pups know they can run free, frolic and enjoy their time off-leash with minimal care -- much to their owners' enjoyment, also.

The dog park has served as a beneficial part to the Cape Girardeau community. A public space, the park is open to any person or pup that plays nice with others. Spaces like the Kiwanis dog park provide puppies and their pals a place to get fresh air.

A group of affectionate corgi owners took advantage of these exact benefits on the sunny afternoon of Saturday, April 21. The first of Cape's Corgi Meetups was seemingly a success, with dozens of corgis running around and taking over the small dog side of the park. Not only did the corgis enjoy themselves, but their owners were also thrilled to see the abundance of short-statured pups.

"I've never seen so many cute butts in one spot," Hannah Robinson said. Robinson brought out her 2-year-old corgi Evie to the meetup. Also bouncing around the meetup was Corby, 2, and his "little sisfur" Zora, 4 months old.

Not only does the dog park serve as a great place for group socializations like the Cape Corgi Meetup, but the dog park is a great space for anyone who lives in an apartment to let their pup out to run around and get out their energy and keep them active and healthy.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Jax, 6, lies under the bench of a picnic table in the small dog park while Cora Hamby, 2, left, sits with him at the Corgi Meet Up event Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Jax, 6, lies under the bench of a picnic table in the small dog park while Cora Hamby, 2, left, sits with him at the Corgi Meet Up event Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.

After owners take a pooch to the dog park to run off some energy, Cape Girardeau pet shops like Busch Pet Products or Mississippi Mutts provide owners with a place to treat their canine companion to a cool bath. David and Robin Featherston spent part of their afternoon on Saturday, May 5, at Busch Pet Products dog wash, bathing their German Shepherd and Rottweiler mixed breed Harley, 4. Robin said it was their first time using the wash and it worked "wonderfully" for them.

kjackson@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3636

Community
