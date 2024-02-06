Fun and fancy free

Through the double gates of the dog parks of Kiwanis Park, tails wag and paws of all sizes bounce with excitement. It's a time the pups know they can run free, frolic and enjoy their time off-leash with minimal care -- much to their owners' enjoyment, also.

The dog park has served as a beneficial part to the Cape Girardeau community. A public space, the park is open to any person or pup that plays nice with others. Spaces like the Kiwanis dog park provide puppies and their pals a place to get fresh air.

A group of affectionate corgi owners took advantage of these exact benefits on the sunny afternoon of Saturday, April 21. The first of Cape's Corgi Meetups was seemingly a success, with dozens of corgis running around and taking over the small dog side of the park. Not only did the corgis enjoy themselves, but their owners were also thrilled to see the abundance of short-statured pups.

"I've never seen so many cute butts in one spot," Hannah Robinson said. Robinson brought out her 2-year-old corgi Evie to the meetup. Also bouncing around the meetup was Corby, 2, and his "little sisfur" Zora, 4 months old.