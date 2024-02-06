Fueling issues cause delays in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Thousands of passengers flying to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport suffered delays and canceled flights Wednesday because of problems refueling planes, crippling the busy European aviation hub for hours.

Airport spokeswoman Willemeike Koster said 180 flights were canceled at the airport just outside Amsterdam, stranding passengers at Schiphol and other airports.

Field beds were set up at the airport as a precaution in case passengers were forced to wait overnight for their flights, Koster said.