Fuel brings an elevated taco experience to Jackson

I enjoyed the roast duck, bulgogi and birria tacos on my recent lunch visit. They were all delicious but the birria — wow! By "wow" I mean take a bite, close your eyes and revel in that otherworld state of satiety we all always seem to be chasing. This is it. The flavor is rich and savory: a deep-fried tortilla filled with short rib, Oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro and extra consomme for dipping. It had all the flavors I didn't even know I was craving that day. This kind of food is probably why I am still single. Who wants a boyfriend when you can just have a taco?

As if tacos were not enough, some of Fuel's sides include elote (street corn), charro beans, Brazilian rice, potato ribbons, candied bacon and chicharron. I sampled the charro beans, Brazilian rice, street corn, salsas and chile con queso. I would recommend any of them without reservation, but I would be lying if I said I did not have a favorite. The chile con queso won a spot in my heart. Fresh tortilla chips and melted cheese with tomato, onion, chiles, and cilantro. I was not expecting "cheese dip" to be the stand-out but as I drove away my mind wandered to the scenarios under which we might meet again. Maybe after a trying day at the office I would pop in for a jalapeno pineapple margarita with an order of chili con queso. I believe that warm cheesy goodness could erase away all the stressors of my day and mentally whisk me away to my happy place. It would certainly be worth a try.

I will not even go into the details of their children's menu, specialty drinks and desserts.

I spoke to one of the owners of Fuel and he expressed their commitment to providing a great food and dining experience. He explained they have held several soft openings to train staff, test the menu and tweak things that need to be tweaked to meet their goal of satisfying their customers. Their staff may still be in the process of perfecting their skills, but I have no doubt you will leave Fuel a happy camper.

Fuel is located at 634 W. Main St. in Jackson. You can get more information by calling (573) 204-3445 or stay up to date by following them on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Chef James Palen has returned to Jackson to share his culinary skills. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Take my word for it, if you like tacos and are looking for an elevated taco experience in casual atmosphere, you need to make time to Fuel-up.