Fudio: The artist in me celebrates the artist in you

Fusion. As a person who champions the importance of diversity in every aspect of life, it should come as no surprise my tastebuds relished the culinary fusion of flavors experienced on a recent visit to Fudio, Chef Lisa Essmyer’s kitchen studio.
According to Wikipedia, "Fusion cuisine is a cuisine that combines elements of different culinary traditions that originate from different countries, regions, or cultures. Cuisines of this type are not categorized according to any one particular cuisine style and have played a part in many contemporary restaurant cuisines since the 1970s."
Last month I was drawn to a post on The Indie House social media page promoting Chef Lisa’s menu that week, "A Sort of St Pat’s Inspired Brunch" which featured a corned beef and cabbage frittata, a pork belly eggs benedict and Reuben breakfast tacos.
I justified skipping an activity that morning to honor the heritage of my Irish counterparts (I see you) by partaking in and writing about one of the corned beef dishes. Of course, that isn’t how it played out.
What happened was: pork belly eggs benedict and an overwhelming desire to indulge in the high-fat content, rich savory meat.
If foodie ADD is a thing, I have it. Bad.
When I arrived at 605 Broadway that beautiful Saturday morning, The Indie House was already hopping with the activity. People were exploring the shops, and a group of friends were enjoying lunch at a table in the Fudio dining room.
I found Chef Lisa in her kitchen near the patio dining area, a flurry of movement as she moved from chopping board to stovetop and back again. She was a one-man band, playing the part of owner, chef, hostess and server all at once. I placed my order and opted for a seat inside (and away from everything I’m allergic to this time of year) where I found the fellow patrons to be warm and friendly.
We shared friendly discussion about celebrating food and culture, and my anticipation grew as they raved about their food.
Finally, it was my turn, and Chef Lisa arrived with my bowl of pork belly eggs benedict.
When I think of culinary "art", large white plates containing miniscule yet carefully curated concoctions of rare ingredients beyond the budget of the average diner are what come to mind.
As I explored the contents of the bowl before me, I can only describe it as experiencing art from the inside, like music on my tongue while enjoying the eclectic decor and equally eclectic playlist wafting through the air.
I wanted to close my eyes and lose myself in the sensations ... but that would have been weird, so I didn’t.
Instead, I noted the vibrance of the crisp fresh ingredients, the sweet yet saltiness of the pork belly, and the hint of heat that subtly crept in yet quickly subsided making me wonder if it was ever really there to begin with. I was amused and delighted by unexpected twist the pickled cucumber and apple gently added to the flavor profile.
Each bite was like enjoying an exquisite piece of art, the kind you take your time to carefully absorb yet continually reveals something new as the angle changes.
I didn’t express it at the time, but the artist in me recognized the artist in Chef Lisa as I fully appreciated the subtle art of diversity lies in the gentle melding of a wide range of ingredients to create richer more powerful flavors.
Fudio offers a unique yet casual dining experience through a limited yet ever-changing fusion of delights in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau any foodie will be sure to enjoy.
Mary Ann Castillo has over 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.
