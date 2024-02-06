Fudio: The artist in me celebrates the artist in you

Fusion. As a person who champions the importance of diversity in every aspect of life, it should come as no surprise my tastebuds relished the culinary fusion of flavors experienced on a recent visit to Fudio, Chef Lisa Essmyer’s kitchen studio.

According to Wikipedia, "Fusion cuisine is a cuisine that combines elements of different culinary traditions that originate from different countries, regions, or cultures. Cuisines of this type are not categorized according to any one particular cuisine style and have played a part in many contemporary restaurant cuisines since the 1970s."

Last month I was drawn to a post on The Indie House social media page promoting Chef Lisa’s menu that week, "A Sort of St Pat’s Inspired Brunch" which featured a corned beef and cabbage frittata, a pork belly eggs benedict and Reuben breakfast tacos.

The pork belly eggs benedict was comprised of marinated pork belly, crispy sushi rice, egg, gochuchang hollandaise, pickled cucumber and apple thai basil cilantro with scallions. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I justified skipping an activity that morning to honor the heritage of my Irish counterparts (I see you) by partaking in and writing about one of the corned beef dishes. Of course, that isn’t how it played out.

What happened was: pork belly eggs benedict and an overwhelming desire to indulge in the high-fat content, rich savory meat.

If foodie ADD is a thing, I have it. Bad.

When I arrived at 605 Broadway that beautiful Saturday morning, The Indie House was already hopping with the activity. People were exploring the shops, and a group of friends were enjoying lunch at a table in the Fudio dining room.

I found Chef Lisa in her kitchen near the patio dining area, a flurry of movement as she moved from chopping board to stovetop and back again. She was a one-man band, playing the part of owner, chef, hostess and server all at once. I placed my order and opted for a seat inside (and away from everything I’m allergic to this time of year) where I found the fellow patrons to be warm and friendly.