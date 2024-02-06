Frosted flowers

My mission for early morning April 2 was to find a native wildflower with frost on a blossom. I soon found that the frost was very close to the ground. Flowers such as phlox, mayapples and dogtooth lily were too tall and devoid of frost.

I found a small open area with lots of native spring beauty and American violets interspersed. These native wildflowers usually bloom at the same time in Southeast Missouri. I slipped a small piece of aluminum behind the flowers to accentuate the frost.