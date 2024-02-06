All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 22, 2022

Frost on a window

This frost formation was on the outside of my truck window the early morning of Jan. 11. Rain a day or two earlier caused there to be enough humidity in the air to produce this frost. Air temperatures must go below freezing and there should be no wind in order for this kind of frost to form. It is anybody's guess which direction the little ice crystals will go and what kind of fancy designs they will make...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This frost formation was on the outside of my truck window the early morning of Jan. 11. Rain a day or two earlier caused there to be enough humidity in the air to produce this frost.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Air temperatures must go below freezing and there should be no wind in order for this kind of frost to form. It is anybody's guess which direction the little ice crystals will go and what kind of fancy designs they will make.

Sometimes a similar frost effect will form on the inside of a glass window or door. When it is cold outside, you can open the inside door and watch the frost spread across the inside of the cold secondary glass door. The humidity from in your house allows this to happen.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy