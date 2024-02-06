Black history is American history, said Poplar Bluff High School (PBHS) Assistant Principal Sheldon Tyler, who, despite his humble beginnings, attributes family and education to his success as an educator.

"I was born and raised in St. Louis, at Delmar and Kingshighway. That's kind of where I lived, right on the edge of that Forest Park area, Barnes Hospital, STLCOP (St. Louis College of Pharmacy)," Tyler said. "Sometimes the kids at STLCOP will say they can hear shootings because they're not far from the hood."

Tyler, who is now 55, grew up in the 1960s and '70s with five siblings. His father worked day in and day out while his mother remained in the home, raising the children. Tyler said a two-parent household was unique to his neighborhood and that he often shared his father with friends whose home lives were less stable than his own.

While education seemed a lofty endeavor to his siblings, and to his parents, neither of whom finished high school, Tyler said an influential teacher named Gary Glasscock at Washington Elementary School first opened his eyes to the possibility. He also said Glasscock was the first white teacher Tyler and his friends ever had.

"What he did was he showed us something different," Tyler said. "We knew we were intelligent, but nobody ever told us there were things available, like grants and scholarships and all these different things, so we didn't really know much about it. So, in eighth grade, he shows us a different light."

Tyler attended three different high schools in four years, but earned his diploma at the predominantly white Clayton High School in 1980. He said he was able to attend because his father was an employee of the district, and that of the 700 students, only 10 were black.

"I can name them all, if you want," he added, with a laugh.