From the archive: Meet a lucky man -- Harold Kuehle

Here's another in a series titled "Profile" written by the late Southeast Missourian managing editor, Joni Adams.

Published Nov. 1, 1994, in the Southeast Missourian:

UP ON HIS LUCK

CAPE COUNTY COLLECTOR DEALS WITH LIFE'S VALLEYS AND PEAKS WITH UPBEAT ATTITUDE

Harold Kuehle considers himself a lucky man.

At 59, he has a loving family, good friends and enjoys his service to Cape Girardeau County as its collector the past three decades.

The fact he lost the use of his legs at age 17 hasn't stopped him from walking tall.

He was injured in a football game -- playing for the Cape Central Tigers. Years of hospitalization and rehabilitation followed.

"I just wish someone had put a pencil in my hand so I could have kept a journal. I could have written some dandy books."

Some of those books would have been humorous, others painfully sad.

"Some might have been banned in Boston." He snickers at the thought.

Kuehle speaks from an unassuming corner desk with a window view in the county administrative building in Jackson. All around, the collector's office buzzes with activity. Eight workers are simultaneously stuffing envelopes, typing, answering phones, meeting the public and sorting through thousands of county tax bills that will be mailed in a week or so.

He treats his wheelchair as any other physical characteristic, such as eye color or height. There's no chip on his shoulder, but there's typically a smile on his face.

Growing up at the Bridge Cafe

The Kuehle family has farmed near Tilsit since the mid-1800s. But Harold's father wasn't the farmer in the family. He married and moved to Cape Girardeau to work at the Cape Girardeau Oil Co., a Shell gasoline distributor.

Harold was born the youngest of three sons. "That's why I'm so ornery," he teases.

The family moved to Charleston for about 1 1/2 years, while his father sold Curtis candy bars and Vess soda. But a call on a 24-hour Cape Girardeau truck stop in 1946 changed everything.

The man had been drafted, and was looking for someone to take over the business. The price and terms were right and the Kuehles moved back to Cape Girardeau and took over The Bridge Cafe, next to old St. Vincent's College.

Kuehle was 6, and his job was to paste the gas rationing coupons in books. He also sold the St. Louis Star Times newspaper for a nickel along Main and Lorimier streets.

The Kuehle boys grew up in the business -- learning to pump gas, change oil and other chores.

"There were no child labor laws. We were all expected to help out."

When school and chores were done, Kuehle could be found playing softball and baseball. Children organized teams around four Cape Girardeau playgrounds.

Games were scheduled two or three times a week. Baseball was played in Capaha Park; softball at South Side Park.

School, he admits, was never his strong point.

"The principal at Lorimier School and I became really good friends. I was in his office a lot. I was never an academic genius by any means. I've always enjoyed life, and I still do. But I had that German work ethic, too. When I worked, I worked hard."

Most of his pranks were good natured, although one almost earned him expulsion.

Kuehle and two friends took their chemistry club experiments a step further. They created a rotten-egg mixture that was used to decorate a bus from rival Sikeston during the Christmas High School Basketball tournament.

"They were very narrow-minded about it as I remember," he sheepishly admits. "They had to drive the bus home with all the windows open."

As Kuehle grew older, he branched out to include football. He played offensive tackle and defensive guard. He never planned to go to college, but had decided to make the Seabees a career.

A year of heartbreak

But in a period of 11 months, everything changed.

When Kuehle was 16, his father was killed in a car wreck in 1951 on old KVFS Hill. The tractor-trailer rig at the truck stop had broken down on Highway 25. His dad and a worker made the repairs and were on the way back.

A young man in a hurry passed in a no-passing zone -- striking his father's vehicle head-on, killing him. Ironically, the truck the young man passed was driven by Kuehle's brother.

"My brother knew there was a collision, but he didn't know who was involved until later," he says.

More trauma came on Oct. 10 of his senior year at a football game. Cape Central High was playing Charleston.

"It was a rough game. There was a lot of knocking around that night."

By halftime, he was hurting, and experienced two severe Charlie horses in his legs.

Ironically, it was one of the best games he ever played. The Tigers won the game, and Kuehle blocked a punt.

"The harder I played and the faster I ran, the better my legs felt."

But by game's end, he could barely walk. He bent over to pick up a shoe and had trouble getting back up.

Kuehle can't remember the particular hit or tackle that caused his injuries. But within 24 hours, he was paralyzed.

The morning after the game, he went to the doctor and then was hospitalized locally. A few days later, he was rushed to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for surgery. His spine was swelling so the doctors made an incision to relieve the pressure. Without the surgery, the doctors said he would have died.

He remained in intensive care for three weeks.

"I got a shot in the hospital, I woke up and I couldn't move. That was it. I was just a kid. I thought I had a broken leg. I figured in a few months I'd get better."

But the paralysis was permanent.

He went through all the normal stages of grief -- denial, anger, depression. His friends and family really pulled him through -- helping him from staying in one stage too long.

The St. Louis hospital sent him home around Thanksgiving without much hope for his prognosis.

But he survived, and the slow road to rehabilitation began. He spent more than two years in the hospital -- 16 months at one stretch. At one point, doctors were forced to remove a kidney to quell constant infections.

"I just didn't give up. It wasn't a conscious thing. I don't know where it came from."

And he made good friends in the hospital -- both patients and staff. "I wouldn't trade some of those times in the hospital for anything."

He finished his high school studies from his hospital bed -- thanks to a phone hookup to the Cape Central High School.

Coping with college

After high school graduation, Kuehle wasn't sure what the future held.

His family was understandably protective, but to the point of trying to do everything for him. A rehabilitation counselor, Linus Bartels, persuaded both Kuehle and his family the best thing for the young man would be college. The University of Illinois at Urbana had a handicapped-accessible campus, the brainchild of a man trying to recruit disabled veterans.

"It was the best 18 months of my life as far as rehabilitation," he says. Kuehle played wheelchair basketball and football, traveled the country and flunked out.

"I had no study habits when I went to school, and they enrolled me in engineering courses. I didn't have a chance. But when I got to school I didn't know how to use a wheelchair. The day I came back I wasn't afraid to do anything."