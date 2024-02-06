All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 28, 2018

From shiplap to biscuits: 'Fixer Upper" star debuts cookbook, talks post-show plans

NEW YORK -- Even though "Fixer Upper" has come to an end, Joanna Gaines is still going strong. The designing half of the just-wrapped HGTV show is showcasing her cooking skills with the release of her "Magnolia Table" cookbook. She showcased tasty food made from the book's recipes at a recent lunch in New York as hubby Chip cracked jokes and playfully teased his pregnant wife while prepping biscuits in front of guests...

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODYAP ~ Associated Press
In this March 29, 2016 file photo, TV personality Joanna Gaines poses for a portrait in New York. Gaines released a cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, on Tuesday, April 24. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
In this March 29, 2016 file photo, TV personality Joanna Gaines poses for a portrait in New York. Gaines released a cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, on Tuesday, April 24. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Even though "Fixer Upper" has come to an end, Joanna Gaines is still going strong.

The designing half of the just-wrapped HGTV show is showcasing her cooking skills with the release of her "Magnolia Table" cookbook. She showcased tasty food made from the book's recipes at a recent lunch in New York as hubby Chip cracked jokes and playfully teased his pregnant wife while prepping biscuits in front of guests.

The pair talked about the inspiration for the book, which was finding time to spend time together with their four children.

"I just craved those moments around the table with our family," she said. "If we weren't intentional about it, life would just really fly by really fast."

"Fixer Upper" has been one of HGTV's most successful shows, but the couple decided to call it quits after the show's fifth season, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gaines says while she's not slowing down, she is looking forward to some downtime when her fifth child is born in a few months.

"I think once this baby comes along, I'm really hoping to find time. That's what we're really just preparing for, just this new baby coming along and cherishing that time as a family," she said. The Gaines also have a home decorating line at Target; a restaurant; a bed and breakfast in their Waco, Texas, town; and a magazine.

"My last baby she's eight (years old) now, so I think this is something I'm learning all over again, even in buying all the stuff -- what do I need for a newborn? It's been a really fun season," she said.

While "Fixer Upper" won't have any new episodes, it will air in reruns on HGTV, and wood craftsman Clint Harp is getting a spinoff on the DIY channel called "Wood Work."

Chip Gaines says the couple is close to Harp and his wife, Kelly. He hopes the couple takes time to enjoy the experience of the show.

"It feels like it started, then it was over, and you kind of look back and you notice all of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences that had happened in your wake, but it's really hard to appreciate them because it felt like they were stacked one on top of the other, then they were coming at you at the speed of light," he said. "Somehow figure out how to slow the experience down somehow and enjoy the ride."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy