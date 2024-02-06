From prison to ultramarathons

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- On a crisp October night, at least 20 people gathered in Three Creeks Conservation Area for the last run of the season. As he does for every run, Shawn Goertz led the runners to the start of the course and explained the route.

Then, Eileen Avery, one of the runners, stepped forward and handed an envelope containing $1,000 to Goertz. The gift was to thank him for six years of organizing the runs for the Thursday Night Trail Races Club, the Columbia Missourian reported .

He accepted the gift with tears in his eyes.

"It had a huge impact on me and my heart," Goertz said. "I was greatly touched."

It hasn't been an easy road for Goertz, 46, a former drug addict and alcoholic who bounced in and out of prison for years. After cleaning up his act, a thyroid cancer diagnosis tossed him another challenge.

So, running became his therapy -- both an escape and a way to stay on track.

Goertz wasn't always an athlete. After his last stint in prison ended in 2006, he moved to a halfway house in Columbia and began running.

"I ran on the roads for the first couple years, and I got caught up in paces and splits and how everything was supposed to be," he said. "It became like a job, and I didn't like it."

One day in 2010, he decided to run on a trail in Rock Bridge State Park. There, he found his groove, as well as generous support from the trail-running community.

"I decided I wasn't going to get caught up in paces or splits or times or anything like that," he said. "I was just going to run and have fun."