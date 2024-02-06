Working with a dull knife

Sharp knives are safer than dull ones that slip and slide. If you don't have a knife-sharpening tool, or feel intimidated by the task, "There are lots of stores and services that can help you out," says Alison Cayne, founder of Haven's Kitchen cooking school in New York City. "You are not expected to know how to sharpen yourself!" Many kitchen stores, like Williams-Sonoma or Sur la Table, will sharpen knives, and you can look for other places online. You might even be able to get your knives picked up and dropped off.

Fiddling with the food as it cooks

"Leave it be!" says Cayne. "So many people feel the need to poke and stir and flip way too early. Let your meat char on the grill before trying to flip it. Let your broccoli sear in the pan before tossing." Only when food has some sustained time up against direct heat will it brown and caramelize.

Taking the suggested cooking time on the package as gospel

"When I cook pasta at home, I never follow the cooking times on the package. I generally cook it two minutes less. This way, after you strain it and it sits a little, it won't overcook," says Bill Telepan, executive chef at Oceana Restaurant in New York. "Even better," he says, "if you put slightly undercooked pasta directly into the sauce and let it simmer for a minute or two, it will flavor the pasta better."

Overcooking

Remember to account for "carry-over cooking" -- the fact that when you take food from the heat, it will continue to cook. Carry-over cooking is often discussed with meat, since meat's internal temperature will continue to rise even after you pull it from a hot pan. Pork chops can go from just done and juicy to dry and tough. But carry-over cooking also applies to lots of foods, including baked goods and vegetables. Roasted asparagus that comes out of the oven tender can get too soft upon sitting, so pull it out a few minutes before it's reached the doneness you are looking for.

Cutting meat before it's had a chance to rest

Allowing meat and poultry to sit for a while after it is removed from the stove, grill or oven not only lets it finish cooking but ensures that the juices stay inside, where they belong. When meat cooks, its protein fibers contract, and if you cut into it right away they won't have had a chance to relax and reabsorb the juices. This is why you might cut into a steak right off the grill and see it perfectly cooked to a beautiful rare or medium rare, and then a few minutes later it seems to have lost its rosy hue, and all its juices are on the cutting board. Let thick steaks rest 8 to 10 minutes before cutting. Big roasts or whole birds should rest between 20 and 30 minutes before carving. This may seem like a long time, but rest assured the meat will still be warm.