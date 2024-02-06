From Gaffigan to Luther: Welcome Reformation Day

Comedian Jim Gaffigan may not be everybody's cup of tea, but I like him.

He's a clean observational comic and his standup act often mentions his wife, Jeannie, and their five children who all live in a New York City apartment.

Gaffigan, 57, talks frequently about his Catholic faith but sometimes references his Protestant roots in the Midwest.

In his 2021 "Comedy Monster" concert streaming on Netflix, Gaffigan refers to Martin Luther, the German monk and theologian/teacher, whose single act of defiance on Halloween 1517 set in motion what became the Protestant Reformation.

"Martin Luther probably thought he would be the most famous Martin Luther. 'That's it, I'm the king of Martin Luthers! Don't be surprised if one day I get my own holiday!'" Gaffigan opined.

Yes, German Martin Luther has been superseded and outshone during my lifetime by the estimable and legendary American Martin Luther King, Jr.

The original Martin Luther's contribution to church history should not be ignored, however.

On Oct. 31, 1517, in the sleepy town of Wittenberg, situated in what during the Cold War was known as East Germany, Luther reportedly posted a document to a church door inviting a debate on issues within the Church.

The original document, known to history as the "95 Theses", has been lost and the door on which Luther tacked his debate invitation burned centuries ago.

Wittenberg is known to locals are "Lutherstadt", or Luther town.

It takes more than an hour to drive there from Germany's capital of Berlin, and if you decide to go someday, better have a German-to-English handbook handy.

When my wife and I visited in 2003, we had lunch in Wittenberg and not a soul there spoke English except the two of us.

If you've had the chance to go to western Europe, you undoubtedly are aware no restaurant seems in any hurry to bring the check to your table.