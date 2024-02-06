From Barron to casserole, first lady opens up on life in White House

WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump opened up a bit Wednesday about life in the Trump White House, where 12-year-old Barron is more interested in sports than social media, she has no inclination to make casseroles and she thinks the red topiary trees work just fine as part of her holiday decor.

Mrs. Trump spoke at a forum at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, one pillar of her "Be Best" initiative. It was a rare appearance in which she took impromptu questions from an audience.

The first lady said she's talked with Barron about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.

"I teach him what is right, what is wrong," Mrs. Trump said. "I will always tell him that drugs -- they could be very dangerous and they could mess up your mind and body, and to love yourself more than you love drugs."

She had a ready response when asked about criticism of the red holiday topiaries lining the East Colonnade that some have said look creepy.

The Cross Hall is seen Monday during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press

"We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste," she said. "I think they look fantastic. ... In real life, they look even more beautiful."

Mrs. Trump said she and the president have packed schedules, but they try to have dinner together in the White House and "just talk what's happened through the day."

"When you're first lady, there's no free time," she added.