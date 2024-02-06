All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresNovember 29, 2018
From Barron to casserole, first lady opens up on life in White House
WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump opened up a bit Wednesday about life in the Trump White House, where 12-year-old Barron is more interested in sports than social media, she has no inclination to make casseroles and she thinks the red topiary trees work just fine as part of her holiday decor...
Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump answers questions during a town hall on opioid addiction Wednesday at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
First lady Melania Trump answers questions during a town hall on opioid addiction Wednesday at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.Steve Helber ~ Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump opened up a bit Wednesday about life in the Trump White House, where 12-year-old Barron is more interested in sports than social media, she has no inclination to make casseroles and she thinks the red topiary trees work just fine as part of her holiday decor.

Mrs. Trump spoke at a forum at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, one pillar of her "Be Best" initiative. It was a rare appearance in which she took impromptu questions from an audience.

The first lady said she's talked with Barron about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.

"I teach him what is right, what is wrong," Mrs. Trump said. "I will always tell him that drugs -- they could be very dangerous and they could mess up your mind and body, and to love yourself more than you love drugs."

She had a ready response when asked about criticism of the red holiday topiaries lining the East Colonnade that some have said look creepy.

The Cross Hall is seen Monday during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures."
The Cross Hall is seen Monday during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures."Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press

"We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste," she said. "I think they look fantastic. ... In real life, they look even more beautiful."

Mrs. Trump said she and the president have packed schedules, but they try to have dinner together in the White House and "just talk what's happened through the day."

"When you're first lady, there's no free time," she added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Asked if she ever gives the White House chefs a night off and heads to the kitchen to make a casserole, Mrs. Trump paused before offering: "Not really. We can do that. Maybe in the future when I'm a little bit less busy."

The first lady said she knew she would be criticized about her "Be Best" initiative to promote healthy living and encourage kindness, respect and positive online behavior. She said Barron doesn't engage in social media because he's "all into sports."

She added, for all the importance of civil behavior: "Sometimes you need to fight back, I'm sorry."

Asked if she'll write an autobiography, the first lady said she hadn't thought it about it, but added "what's going on in my life" could produce "many books."

One part of the first lady's "Be Best" initiative is about fighting opioid abuse. Nearly 48,000 people died last year from overdoses involving opioids. She stressed the importance of getting rid of the stigma associated with opioid or other substance addiction.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen joined Mrs. Trump at the event.

Azar said opioid addiction is not a "moral failing," but a "medical issue." He said fewer of the drugs are being prescribed, and since January 2017, legal opioid prescription use is down more than 23 percent.

Nielson said her agency works to prevent illicit sources of opioids from getting into the United States. She noted legislation President Donald Trump recently signed to help tackle the opioid crisis, the deadliest epidemic of overdoses in the country's history.

The legislation will add treatment options and get the U.S. Postal Service to screen overseas packages for a synthetic form of opioids called fentanyl being shipped largely from China.

"Much of the fentanyl is still coming from China through the mail," Nielsen said. "About a pound of fentanyl can cause 150,000 deaths. That's how fatal fentanyl is."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy