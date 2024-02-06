Winners of the morning championship flight were sponsored by Interior Plus. Team members were Matt Porch, Todd Obergoenner, Tim Porch and Blake McDowell. Winners of the morning A flight were sponsored by Southern Bank. Team members were Brian Rivenburgh, Justin Keen, Todd Lumsden and Zane McClard. Winners of the morning B flight were sponsored by GreenPages Technology Solutions. Team members were Brian Hulshof, Travis Demarest, Andrew Unverferth and Pat Elfrink.

Winners of the afternoon front nine division were sponsored by Cape Radiology Group -- Team Two. Team members were Ian Soutar, Corrine Soutar, Rob Younghouse and Ashley Younghouse. Winners of the afternoon back nine division were sponsored by Presort Inc. Team members were Jeromy Fritz, Hunter Fritz, Bill Claxton and Dave Gansmann.