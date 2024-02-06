'Friends' fans nuts for show merch

NEW YORK -- See your "Friends" on the big screen. Deck out your place with "Friends" decor. Wear your "Friends" as jewelry. Heck, buy the "Friends" Lego set and pretend it's for your kid.

If you're a "Friends" superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary in September.

"It transcends generations," Maryellen Zarakas, a Warner Bros. senior vice president, said of the show that ended in 2004 after 10 seasons. "Everybody still goes through growing up into your 20s when you get your first job, your first heartbreak, your first time your friends really become your family."

The studio has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark.

Fans broke Fathom Events' website, for about 15 minutes anyway, when tickets went on sale for three days of movie-house screenings of popular episodes. A dozen episodes are hitting movie theaters Sept. 23, 28 and Oct. 2. Each night includes four "Friends" episodes newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negatives. There will also be never-before-seen extras.

"It's those really iconic moments that people want to see over and over again," Zarakas said. "That's how the Fathom Event came about."

Tom Lucas, a Fathom vice president, said the idea was to "allow a group of friends, for lack of a better word, go together and enjoy it on the big screen."

Fathom has more than 1,400 theaters on board. That amounts to well over 200,000 seats available each night, making it the largest Fathom Event ever, Lucas said.

The Legos

Is your brick building stuck in second gear? Maybe a Central Perk set will help. It goes on sale Sept. 1 for $59.99 at Lego stores and on Lego.com.

The collectible set recreates the gang's coffee shop and comes with figures of the six buddies, plus Gunther. There's a seating area, including the couch, an armchair and two other chairs.

Builders can construct the stage where Phoebe performed with her guitar. There's a brick-built coffee machine, walls, a window with the Central Perk logo, TV studio light rigs, coffee mugs, flowers and the familiar low coffee table.

Lego designer Aymeric Fievet submitted the concept through the Lego Ideas platform, a way for brick fans to weigh in on new projects.

"It's the fans who really wanted to do a 'Friends' set," Zarakas said. "When we heard about that we were, of course, all in."