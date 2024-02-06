With this virus stuff going on, it's been harder to stay in touch with both family and friends. One of my good friends lives in Cape and is a tad older than me, so both of us have been extra careful to stay away from places we might catch the virus. So we skip the crowds and the close contact. The other day we got together at an event, and it was enjoyable. We had to shake hands even. It was 90 degrees in the shade, but I'd made a couple thermoses of coffee so we shared some Costa Rica coffee.

Friendship today with the virus takes on a whole new significance, or at least it does for me. I went to a friend's house the other day, and we sat in the same room and visited. We may have been 4 or 5 feet apart at the most. Both of us have compromised immune and health systems. If either one of us would get the virus, the outcome would not be good to say the least. And my thought was in a very real way, we are trusting our lives to each other's carefulness to not get the virus. I'm trusting him, and he's trusting me. Isn't that what real friendship is? I don't mean acquaintance friendship, but real down deep friendship.

Friends come in all shapes and sizes. Some are big, and others small. Some are tall, and others short. Some are guys, and some are gals. Some are old, and some young. Some are Black, and some white and some brown. Most of the time our physical appearance isn't the reason we are friends. For some reason, we are just friends. One can call them acquaintances, if you will, and most are just that. They will remain just acquaintances. But then there are a very few that will be close friends.

Most of us when we are born have friends of the family. Friends of our parents and other siblings and even friends of kinfolk and neighbors. So we start out with a readymade batch of friends. Some we claim, and some we deny are even friends. They are just friends simply because we were born into their friendship.

My dad seemed to know pretty much everyone who lived in the Sandhills of Nebraska, so his friends became my friends. The Sandhills is a large area of land making up about a quarter of the state of Nebraska. These Sandhills were designated a National Natural Landmark back in 1984. It is an area of prairie where the natural grass that grows there stabilizes the sand hills or dunes. This area is the largest area of sand stabilized dunes in world. Below these Sandhills is the Ogallala aquifer which provides the Sandhills with some of the best and cleanest water in the world. Some time when you are bored, check it out on the internet. An awesome movie about the Sandhills is "Ocean of Grass." Anyway, Dad seemed to know about everyone in this part of Nebraska. So, as a result, I was friends with people I'd never met. Dad was 47 when I was born so most of this group were old geezers when I came along.