Fresh recipes to try out in 2017

By Susan McClahnahan

The new year just seems to be calling for some new recipes. I started looking for a few new recipes that would be time and money efficient and came across several I want to try. In the course of looking, I also was reminded of an old favorite salad using ramen noodles as an ingredient. Even though it is an older recipe, it is still a good one to revisit.

As we start this new year, I will remind you that you are welcome and encouraged to send in recipes and share your favorites with all of us.

Refreshing Kale Salad

10 cups sliced kale (about 1 bunch)

1 medium apple, cored and unpeeled, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup salted pumpkin seeds or pepitas

Place kale in a large bowl. With clean hands, massage kale until leaves become soft and darkened, about 2 to 3 minutes; stir in apple.

In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper until blended. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Sprinkle with cheese and pumpkin seeds. Yield: 8 servings.

Acorn Squash with Maple-Roasted Chicken Bake

1 medium acorn squash

4 medium carrots, chopped (about 2 cups)

1 medium onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 bone-in chicken thighs

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut squash lengthwise in half; remove and discard seeds. Cut each half crosswise into 1/2-inch slices; discard ends. Place squash, carrots and onion in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan; top with chicken, skin side down. Roast 10 minutes.

Turn chicken over; drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 25 to 30 minutes longer or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170 to 175 degrees and vegetables are tender. Yield: 6 servings.

Lemon Butter Garlic Salmon

1/3 cup butter

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (or juice of 1 lemon, adjust to your tastes)

5 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 2-pound side of salmon

Sea salt, to taste

Cracked pepper, to taste

Lemon slices

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley, divided

1 teaspoon dried dill

Position a rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking tray or sheet with a large piece of foil, big enough to fold over and seal to create a packet (or 2 long pieces of foil overlapping each other lengthwise to create your salmon packet, depending on the width of your fillet).

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low-medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Turn off heat; whisk in the lemon juice and brown sugar.

Place the salmon onto lined baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the lemon butter over the salmon and, using a spoon, spread evenly over the salmon. Sprinkle with parsley and dill. Arrange lemon slices over the salmon. Fold the sides of the foil over the salmon to cover and completely seal the packet closed.

Bake until cooked through (about 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your fish and your preference of doneness). Open the foil, being careful of any escaping steam, and broil under the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes on medium heat. Garnish with extra parsley if desired and serve immediately.

Note: For more flavor, add in 1/4 cup dry white wine to the melted butter. Allow to simmer on low heat for a good 5 minutes before adding in garlic and lemon juice. Then, pour over salmon and bake as directed above.

Maple Dijon Roasted Chicken And Veggies