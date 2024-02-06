Fresh ideas for strawberry season

By Susan McClanahan
Here in Southeast Missouri, we are in strawberry season. Although we typically can purchase berries nearly year round, there is nothing like locally grown fresh berries. Get them while they last, as the season is so short. Each year, the season is over well before I get my fill.
Today I decided to find some recipes using fresh strawberries and not in the usual way of jam, jellies, pie and shortcake. I did include one recipe that is flavored strawberry, just for the fun of it, as I thought it might be fun for a bridal or baby shower snack treat.
This salad is not the familiar layered salad that is so popular, this is very similar just all mixed together instead of layered.
Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.
Spread on a large baking sheet with sides, like a jelly roll pan, and bake at 400 degrees for 7 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces.
Beat together softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, gelatin and vanilla. Beat until light and smooth. Fold in whipped topping.
Reserve a little bit of the pretzel/pecan mixture for garnish on the top. Just before serving, stir in the diced strawberries and sugared pretzels and pecan mixture into the cream cheese mixture. Serve immediately.
Rich and creamy cheesecake filling is folded into your favorite berries to create the most amazing fruit salad ever.
Place the whipped topping, pudding mix and yogurt into a large bowl. Whisk together. Fold in miniature marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate until just before serving, at least an hour. When you are ready to serve, slice the strawberries and bananas. Remove whipped cream/pudding mixture from refrigerator and gently fold in strawberries and bananas, and stir gently to combine. Serve immediately.
This easy cake roll recipe is filled with fresh strawberries and cream cheese whipped cream. It's the perfect cake for any occasion, but especially during strawberry season.
For the cake:
For the filling and topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 10x15-inch or 10.5x15-inch cake/jelly roll pan with foil and spray with floured nonstick cooking spray.
Place eggs in a large bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat at medium speed with mixer for 5 minutes until foamy and yellow. Add sugar and mix for 2 more minutes, until the mixture is thickened slightly. Mix in oil, baking powder, salt, and vanilla, then add flour and mix slowly until just combined. Pour into prepared pan, spreading with a spatula. Tap the pan twice on the counter to release air bubbles, then bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the cake springs back when touched lightly, about 12 minutes.
While the cake is baking, lay out a clean kitchen towel onto the counter. Spread with about 1/4 cup powdered sugar.
Remove the hot cake from the oven and carefully, using oven mitts so you don't burn yourself, flip the cake onto the towel. This might make a mess, but that's okay. Carefully remove the pan and foil, using the towel, roll up the cake from the short side. The towel will be rolled into the cake. Let this cool completely before continuing.
Note: you can wrap the cooled cake in plastic wrap and let it sit overnight before finishing.
Make the filling: place cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer. Use mixer to beat the cream cheese and sugar until it's smooth and fluffy, then beat in vanilla. Slowly add the heavy whipping cream, then turn the mixer up to high and beat until stiff peaks form.
To fill cake: wash and dry the berries very well. Slice about 3/4 of the pound into small pieces, then pat the pieces dry. Carefully unroll the cake. Spread with some of the whipped cream mixture and top with the chopped strawberries. Carefully roll the cake back up as tight as possible, unsticking it from the towel as you go. Wrap the cake roll in plastic wrap and chill until ready to top and serve.
To serve: frost with remaining whipped cream and add remaining berries on the top. This cake is best eaten the day it is made, because of the fresh berries. It will last, fully made, overnight in the refrigerator (wrap it loosely) but the berries might weep a bit.
This Strawberry Tiramisu Trifle is a classic dessert that gets a berry twist with lots of strawberries, chocolate and a fabulous mascarpone and pudding cream, and lots of coffee flavor.
Set aside one strawberry for garnish; slice the remaining strawberries, stems removed.
In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Refrigerate for 2 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, beat mascarpone cheese until smooth; gradually beat in 2 tablespoons coffee. Beat in pudding. Fold in whipped cream.
Dip lady fingers in coffee on both sides, as you're layering, don't dip ahead. Line the bottom of a 3-quart glass serving bowl with a third of the ladyfingers. Top with a third of the sliced strawberries, grated chocolate and mascarpone mixture.
Repeat, creating 3 layers of each, finishing off with the mascarpone cream and shaved chocolate. Garnish with a strawberry on top. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Strawberry shortcake is one of the favorite desserts of the summer. This recipe brings the flavor of the popular dessert to a cookie.
For the frosting:
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine water and vanilla; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until firm.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/4-inch thickness; cut with a floured 3-inch round cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets.
Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
In a large bowl, beat the butter, strawberries and milk until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar; beat until blended. Spread over cookies; garnish with additional sliced strawberries if desired. Yield: 2 dozen.
Although this recipe does not use fresh seasonal strawberries, I thought it would be a fun snack for spring, bridal or baby showers.
Note: If you're having a hard time finding Strawberry Creme pudding mix, feel free to substitute Banana Creme, Coconut Creme, Cheesecake, or really any other flavor pudding you want. Just remember to use pudding as opposed to gelatin.
Measure out 6 cups of Chex into a large bowl.
Pour white chocolate chips into a glass dish. Microwave for 1 minute. Remove and stir gently. Return to the microwave and melt for an additional 30 seconds. Stir. Microwave another 30 seconds and even though the chips still hold their shape, once you stir it, you'll see that they are in fact melted. You can add about 1 to 2 teaspoons of shortening to the chips and it will help the consistency be slightly thinner and smoother. It's easier to cover the cereal when you use a little shortening, however it's optional.
Note: Microwave times will vary. Go slowly. You don't want to seize the chocolate. In my experience, the chocolate is always done before I think it is. If it's nearly melted, just let it sit on the counter for a minute or two and stir again- chances are the heat from the mixture itself is enough to melt the chips the rest of the way.
Add 4 tablespoons of the strawberry creme pudding into the white chocolate and stir gently until smooth. You can also add a bit of food coloring if you'd like. Since you added the pudding, it tastes like strawberry, but it doesn't actually add any color.
You may opt to divide the mixture, making most of it pink, but leaving some white.
Dump the chocolate mixture over the Chex cereal and stir very gently until the cereal is coated in chocolate. Add any pink, red or white candy, sprinkles and so on. Lay out on pieces of wax paper to cool. The M&M's look better if you sprinkle them on top, once the mixture is laid out to cool. The candy sticks to the Chex cereal but it doesn't get coated so you can still see the colors.
