Fresh ideas for strawberry season

By Susan McClanahan

Here in Southeast Missouri, we are in strawberry season. Although we typically can purchase berries nearly year round, there is nothing like locally grown fresh berries. Get them while they last, as the season is so short. Each year, the season is over well before I get my fill.

Today I decided to find some recipes using fresh strawberries and not in the usual way of jam, jellies, pie and shortcake. I did include one recipe that is flavored strawberry, just for the fun of it, as I thought it might be fun for a bridal or baby shower snack treat.

Strawberry Pecan Pretzel Salad

This salad is not the familiar layered salad that is so popular, this is very similar just all mixed together instead of layered.

1 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons dry strawberry gelatin

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces whipped topping, thawed

2 cups diced strawberries

Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.

Spread on a large baking sheet with sides, like a jelly roll pan, and bake at 400 degrees for 7 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces.

Beat together softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, gelatin and vanilla. Beat until light and smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

Reserve a little bit of the pretzel/pecan mixture for garnish on the top. Just before serving, stir in the diced strawberries and sugared pretzels and pecan mixture into the cream cheese mixture. Serve immediately.

Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Rich and creamy cheesecake filling is folded into your favorite berries to create the most amazing fruit salad ever.

1 box (3.4 ounces) cheesecake or white chocolate pudding mix

12 ounces thawed whipped topping

3 containers (6 ounces each) strawberry yogurt

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 pound fresh strawberries, sliced

3 bananas, sliced

Place the whipped topping, pudding mix and yogurt into a large bowl. Whisk together. Fold in miniature marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate until just before serving, at least an hour. When you are ready to serve, slice the strawberries and bananas. Remove whipped cream/pudding mixture from refrigerator and gently fold in strawberries and bananas, and stir gently to combine. Serve immediately.

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Roll

This easy cake roll recipe is filled with fresh strawberries and cream cheese whipped cream. It's the perfect cake for any occasion, but especially during strawberry season.

For the cake:

3 large eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all purpose flour

Powdered sugar, to aid in rolling

For the filling and topping:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

1 pound fresh strawberries (plus more for topping, if desired)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 10x15-inch or 10.5x15-inch cake/jelly roll pan with foil and spray with floured nonstick cooking spray.

Place eggs in a large bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat at medium speed with mixer for 5 minutes until foamy and yellow. Add sugar and mix for 2 more minutes, until the mixture is thickened slightly. Mix in oil, baking powder, salt, and vanilla, then add flour and mix slowly until just combined. Pour into prepared pan, spreading with a spatula. Tap the pan twice on the counter to release air bubbles, then bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the cake springs back when touched lightly, about 12 minutes.

While the cake is baking, lay out a clean kitchen towel onto the counter. Spread with about 1/4 cup powdered sugar.

Remove the hot cake from the oven and carefully, using oven mitts so you don't burn yourself, flip the cake onto the towel. This might make a mess, but that's okay. Carefully remove the pan and foil, using the towel, roll up the cake from the short side. The towel will be rolled into the cake. Let this cool completely before continuing.

Note: you can wrap the cooled cake in plastic wrap and let it sit overnight before finishing.

Make the filling: place cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer. Use mixer to beat the cream cheese and sugar until it's smooth and fluffy, then beat in vanilla. Slowly add the heavy whipping cream, then turn the mixer up to high and beat until stiff peaks form.

To fill cake: wash and dry the berries very well. Slice about 3/4 of the pound into small pieces, then pat the pieces dry. Carefully unroll the cake. Spread with some of the whipped cream mixture and top with the chopped strawberries. Carefully roll the cake back up as tight as possible, unsticking it from the towel as you go. Wrap the cake roll in plastic wrap and chill until ready to top and serve.

To serve: frost with remaining whipped cream and add remaining berries on the top. This cake is best eaten the day it is made, because of the fresh berries. It will last, fully made, overnight in the refrigerator (wrap it loosely) but the berries might weep a bit.