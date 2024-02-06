Fresh Healthy Cafe gives new meaning to the term 'hospital food'

My most recent foodie adventure took me to the hospital. I woke up on a recent Wednesday morning feeling like I was at death's doorstep. One look at me, and my doctor suspected (and later confirmed): Type A Flu. Have you ever felt so horrible you started bargaining with God?

I know, we aren't "supposed to" bargain with God, but misery can make us resort to desperate measures. Nothing makes you appreciate being healthy like not being healthy does.

My internal dialogue to God included my apologies, promises and negotiations: If I survive this illness I am going to eat right and exercise; I will not take my health for granted anymore; Please, if You let me live I will do better.

You get the idea. The good news? I survived. The bad news? It was time to pay up on my promises. Uh oh, do you think God expects me to follow through? Surely He knows me well enough to know those were "deathbed" utterances? What time frame do you think God has for us to fulfill promises made? Can I start next month? Eventually the "adult" me came to my senses, and I decided I really do need to start making healthier choices (again). Lucky for me this is the part of the story where I found myself at the hospital.

Saint Francis Medical Center at 150 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau is home to the new Fresh Healthy Cafe restaurant. Their promotional materials specify their mission as providing "fresh and healthy alternatives to typically unhealthy fast food." The menu is filled with items prepared using natural, pure ingredients as well as superfoods packed with nutrients and vitamins. Quick. Easy. Healthy. They even offer convenient online ordering which I took full advantage of.