Fresh Healthy Cafe gives new meaning to the term 'hospital food'

My most recent foodie adventure took me to the hospital. I woke up on a recent Wednesday morning feeling like I was at death's doorstep. One look at me, and my doctor suspected (and later confirmed): Type A Flu. Have you ever felt so horrible you started bargaining with God?
I know, we aren't "supposed to" bargain with God, but misery can make us resort to desperate measures. Nothing makes you appreciate being healthy like not being healthy does.
My internal dialogue to God included my apologies, promises and negotiations: If I survive this illness I am going to eat right and exercise; I will not take my health for granted anymore; Please, if You let me live I will do better.
You get the idea. The good news? I survived. The bad news? It was time to pay up on my promises. Uh oh, do you think God expects me to follow through? Surely He knows me well enough to know those were "deathbed" utterances? What time frame do you think God has for us to fulfill promises made? Can I start next month? Eventually the "adult" me came to my senses, and I decided I really do need to start making healthier choices (again). Lucky for me this is the part of the story where I found myself at the hospital.
Saint Francis Medical Center at 150 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau is home to the new Fresh Healthy Cafe restaurant. Their promotional materials specify their mission as providing "fresh and healthy alternatives to typically unhealthy fast food." The menu is filled with items prepared using natural, pure ingredients as well as superfoods packed with nutrients and vitamins. Quick. Easy. Healthy. They even offer convenient online ordering which I took full advantage of.
I ordered a wheatgrass shot, the spicy chicken panini, a Caribbean Splash smoothie and a Strawberry Banana Supreme smoothie. When I arrived I was met by the friendly James and A.J., who had my order waiting for me and were more than willing to answer all of my curious newbie questions. The first thing on the agenda was the wheatgrass shot, my first ever. I wasn't sure what to expect from a small glass packing the punch of several servings of vegetables, but I felt healthier just being the kind of person who would order a wheatgrass shot. It was fresh and went down easy. Now, only one of the smoothies was for me, but I tasted both for you. The Caribbean Splash included coconut water, mango sorbet, mango, strawberries and agave. It reminded me of the Orange Julius drinks I enjoyed as a child with no additives or preservatives. My last Orange Julius was more than 30 years ago, so I don't know how accurate the comparison is, but I would definitely recommend you try the Carribean Splash. The Strawberry Banana Supreme is prepared using apple juice, raspberry sorbet, strawberries, banana and agave. It was just as delicious and refreshing as I imagined it would be.
Next on my list to try is the Chunky Monkey, partly because it has cocoa powder and partly because the name had me singing an old Beastie Boys song all the way home.
Last, but not least, I tried the spicy chicken panini. My photo does not do it justice. The bread was perfectly toasted and held up to being filled with salsa, vegetables and a generous portion of chicken. The green peppers, red onions, and jalapenos were cut into large enough pieces to give the sandwich a satisfying crunch with every bite while adding to the visual appeal. If you enjoy a little kick of spiciness, this is the sandwich for you.
What more can I say? The food is amazing, and eating it made me feel like I'm on the road to keeping my promises. If you plan to give it a try, it is located just inside entrance "8" of the Saint Francis Medical Center, which faces Mount Auburn Road.
