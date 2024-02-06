French fashion giants ban ultra-skinny models

PARIS -- Two of the world's biggest luxury-goods conglomerates will stop working with unhealthily thin fashion models as part of a joint charter signed Wednesday that aims to protect their health.

The pact adopted by French corporations LVMH and Kering, which own brands such as Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, incorporates and goes beyond a new French law that requires models to provide medical certificates proving they are healthy before they can work.

While the French law set to take effect Oct. 1 requires male and female models to present a health certificate obtained within the previous two years, LVMH and Kering said their charter would shorten the time frameto within six months of the job.

The pact also bans the conglomerates' labels from using female models below a French women's size 34, which is typically equivalent to a U.S. size 0-2 and a U.K. size 6.

The French law initially included a minimum body-mass index requirement, but it was removed after lawmakers deemed the doctor's certificate an adequate safeguard.

The fashion companies said their agreement would take effect this month, in time for the spring-summer ready-to-wear runway collections.