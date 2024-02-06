Freedom fighters of African descent

Before the Civil War, the 3,650 residents of the Cape Girardeau township comprised a diverse mix of settler families originating from Virginia and North Carolina, immigrant families from France, Germany and Ireland, plus 464 enslaved, and 28 free persons of color. Families from southeastern states migrated with their slaves in early 1800s, and by 1860, represented second- and third-generation residents. European immigrants largely arrived in the 1830s. Many did not look favorably on slave ownership, but many nonetheless hired slave labor to boost their personal profit. The local economy was influenced by the uncompensated labor of slaves.

More Union soldiers were needed, and after legislative debate, the U.S. War Department began accepting volunteers from the untapped population of men of African descent in 1863. Though slavery was still legally practiced in Missouri, enlistment began in Cape Girardeau on June 18, 1863, and included refugees and the enslaved from the immediate city and countryside. From Union headquarters, in the Common Pleas Courthouse, enlistment officers examined volunteers and completed paperwork for the volunteers. In the course of 12 months, more than 200 men of color enlisted at Post Cape Girardeau for three years military service in United States Colored Infantry regiments. They served in five regiments (56th, 65th, 67th, 68th and 18th USCT), deployed in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

The proactive role taken by our own people of African descent to fight for freedom laid dormant in our community's memory until recently. Careful research of primary sources -- federal military records, county archives, pension records, and federal censuses -- is restoring personal accounts of these soldiers, and their families, to reclaim a rightful place in our community history.