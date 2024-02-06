Freedom comes with responsibilities

When I was 12, I was trapped, and it was my fault. I was riding a three-wheeler ATV with some friends down a gravel road. The combination of inexperience, loose gravel and exhilaration caused the ATV to flip and land on top of me. The frame pinned my helmeted head to the ground while the hot engine seared my skin. The freedom of the open throttle became a snare.

Freedom without aim is a prison. Freedom can never be the absence of responsibility. Casting off of restraint. Freedom is living for a higher calling and a more excellent ideal. 1 Peter 2:17 says of freedom, "Live as people who are free, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God." Freedom is from a curse and for a cause.

Gospel freedom delivers from the cursed tyranny of sin. The great division between God and man. The command to " Live as people who are free" opens the prison bars of enslavement to sin. The cruelty of sin no longer reigns in the life of free people.