Several days ago our dog, Grace, had a rough night showing signs of UTI so we took her to the vet. One of the gals at the clinic came out and collected a sample answering a question I had of "How they going to get a sample?" Simple really. Grace got some meds. From the vet's we drove home and had dinner. We had the freedom to do as we please without anyone watching over us or questioning us. A good friend of ours is going on a canoe trip, which they've been doing for close to 50 years. Really don't need anyone's permission or any permits or special oversight. Really free to just go have fun. That's freedom.

There is a scene in the movie "Red October" where one of the Russian officers is planning on driving across the USA and eventually to Montana where he plans on settling down, marrying a fat American woman and raising rabbits. He questions another officer about permits or documents and is told none will be needed. He will have the freedom to travel as he wants when he wants. That's freedom.

From the time I was little, my hair has been short -- really short. I don't have a slick head but pretty close. When I was little, Dad would leave a small place right in the front that I could comb. One time in college, my hair was long enough for a Mohawk. Kind of cool. I was taking Analytical Geometry and Calculus in college, and the teacher told me to get a haircut before I came back. I did and cut my sideburns, too. Marge cuts my hair short now. It's cooler and tics show up. We have the freedom to wear our hair as we want. In some countries today, you are told how you can cut your hair. We are free to choose. That's freedom.

From the time I was little, one could pretty much express one's opinion about whatever whenever and where ever. Back when I was young, one might get their jaw jacked for speaking out, but one still was free to let it run. We still have this same freedom, but now some take offence, and some get sued, and some cry, and some claim foul. But we still have the freedom to speak out within reason.