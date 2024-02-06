Several days ago our dog, Grace, had a rough night showing signs of UTI so we took her to the vet. One of the gals at the clinic came out and collected a sample answering a question I had of "How they going to get a sample?" Simple really. Grace got some meds. From the vet's we drove home and had dinner. We had the freedom to do as we please without anyone watching over us or questioning us. A good friend of ours is going on a canoe trip, which they've been doing for close to 50 years. Really don't need anyone's permission or any permits or special oversight. Really free to just go have fun. That's freedom.
There is a scene in the movie "Red October" where one of the Russian officers is planning on driving across the USA and eventually to Montana where he plans on settling down, marrying a fat American woman and raising rabbits. He questions another officer about permits or documents and is told none will be needed. He will have the freedom to travel as he wants when he wants. That's freedom.
From the time I was little, my hair has been short -- really short. I don't have a slick head but pretty close. When I was little, Dad would leave a small place right in the front that I could comb. One time in college, my hair was long enough for a Mohawk. Kind of cool. I was taking Analytical Geometry and Calculus in college, and the teacher told me to get a haircut before I came back. I did and cut my sideburns, too. Marge cuts my hair short now. It's cooler and tics show up. We have the freedom to wear our hair as we want. In some countries today, you are told how you can cut your hair. We are free to choose. That's freedom.
From the time I was little, one could pretty much express one's opinion about whatever whenever and where ever. Back when I was young, one might get their jaw jacked for speaking out, but one still was free to let it run. We still have this same freedom, but now some take offence, and some get sued, and some cry, and some claim foul. But we still have the freedom to speak out within reason.
This past Sunday morning, we got up about the same time, did our chores, had breakfast and got ready for church. We left a little early and dropped off some garden goodies at a friend's house and were still early for church. Didn't ask anyone's permission or get a permit. We didn't worry about the military breaking up our worship service and arresting those of us who were worshipping. We worshipped with a freedom that isn't found throughout the world. We have freedom to worship.
May sound crazy, but we have the freedom to dress as we like. I choose to wear bibs to everything from church to working in the garden to even going to Walmart. I don't wear shorts, but some of my friends do. I don't dye my hair, but some do. Some wear boots, and others wear crocks. Some wear a suit and tie, and some wear very very little or close to nothing.
Just recently the church where we attend repainted their flagpoles and put up new flags. Really sharp. The Stars and Stripes is one flag. The second flag is the flag of Missouri. It hangs a little lower than the Stars and Stripes. And I believe the third flag is the Christian flag. Our son would also fly the POW flag as well if he was allowed to make the decision. Here in America we have the freedom to fly our flags with freedom pretty much everywhere.
Our Church had a garage sale recently, and one item kept speaking to me. It was an old wrench from the 1950s or before. Jaws were fixed and were made for an inch-plus square nut. I bought it to place in my forge and create something from this old wrench. Not sure what! In America we have the freedom to become whatever we choose.
