Frederick M. Davis: The rest of the story

In early July 1937, the caretaker at the newly-renovated Fort D saw occupants of a car assist an elderly man on a tour of the fort. The man indicated he had been there "during the battle" and served at the fort, but the caretaker failed to get his name. Once the Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion, heard about the man, they asked the public for assistance finding him so they could invite him to the dedication of the new building. Searchers identified the man as Fred Davis from near Oak Ridge.

Davis told a reporter he was in "Co. D" commanded by Col. Thilenius and Capt. Wilson. During his time at Fort D, he fired "many a bullet into them banks." Davis was 19 when he enlisted late in the war. He indicated two big cannons overlooked the river at the corners of the fort, and the soldiers also stuck several "Quaker" cannons over the earthworks, these being logs painted black to appear as cannons. "The gunboats saw us and wouldn't come any further up the river than the fort. We bluffed them with the logs."

Davis also related the detailing of his company to Pilot Knob to clear the battlefield after the Fort Davidson battle in late 1864, taking care of the wounded and burying the dead. He described in detail the aftermath of the Battle of Cape Girardeau, and the difficulty of life during the war.