France's LVMH seeks to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for $14.5B

PARIS -- French luxury group LVMH is making a play for the iconic blue box.

The conglomerate said Monday it has offered to buy Tiffany & Co. for $14.5 billion in cash, sending shares in the New York jeweler soaring.

The purchase would add another household name to LVMH's plethora of upscale brands such as Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy as well as watchmaker Tag Heuer. It would also give LVMH a much broader foothold in the United States and broaden its offerings in jewelry.

Tiffany, which is trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger shoppers, could use a company with deep pockets to help expand its business. The New York-based luxury retail said Monday it was considering the offer for $120 a share, which is about $14.5 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the offer over the weekend. Its shares jumped nearly 30% or $28.81, to $127.37 in early morning trading.

LVMH cautioned in a brief statement "there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement."