Four ways to make Memorial Day memories

Have a slow meal. Following the rush of the school year and before the summer frenzy begins, gather with your family and friends and plan to eat a slow, no hurry meal. A peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich tastes like a seven-course meal when it is eaten rush free. Linger, swap stories and laugh over a slow meal.

Serve. In nearly every community there are food pantries who need help sorting and serving. Scout troops and VFW halls needing help placing American flags on the headstones of soldiers. A neighbor who may need some help with their yard or just some company. Your imagination only limits the number of ways to serve your community.

Finally, go to Church. A 2013 New York Times article cites research which demonstrated that those who attend church regularly have a boost in their immune system -- probably from shaking hands and receiving hugs -- and a decrease in their blood pressure. Though researchers are uncertain as to why, regular attendance at church, even if you don't necessarily believe everything that it taught, may add as much as two to three years to your life. One study conducted in North Carolina discovered that those who frequently attended church had more extensive social networks, more contact with people, a greater affection for others, and a more vibrant social support network than those who did not participate in church. Regularly attending church will enrich your life.

These are four of the many unmentioned ways to make Memorial Day memories. However, you celebrate our national day of remembrance let me encourage you to laugh a little louder, linger a bit longer, and love those who are the closest to you.