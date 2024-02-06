Four kinds of love

I first told my wife I loved her on Valentine's Day. Although it was early in our relationship, I wanted to tell her sooner. I waited until February 14 to make it a special day to celebrate our love. As a student of Scripture -- Greek in particular, I can tell you the idea of love is more complex than many people realize.

My plan for this column was to write about the four main words that describe the idea of "love" in the Greek language. To my delight, I saw those four words highlighted in a Super Bowl commercial.

Did you see it? New York Life Insurance used these four Greek words in their ad. The Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors is Theodore A. Mathas -- a Greek American. He used his language skills to connect love and insurance in a creative way.

The words "philia," "storge," "eros," and "agape," describe different forms of love. These are ancient words we find in the text of the New Testament, and they are words still in use today by Greek speakers.

The word philia is a word to express the kind of love close friends share. Although these affections may run deep, there is no sexual dimension to this term. People who cannot separate the idea of love from sexual intimacy misinterpret King David's love for Jonathan in the Old Testament. This word combined with the word for brother is where we get Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love.