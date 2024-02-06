Fort C -- the star fort

Construction on Fort C occurred concurrent with the building of the other forts. Fears of attack in summer 1861 fueled a flurry of construction. Over 1,000 Union soldiers, enslaved men, local citizens and Confederate prisoners all labored on the fortifications through the late summer and early fall.

The haste associated with construction of the forts sometimes resulted in confusion. Capt. Franz Kappner led the initial construction effort on the forts, and Capt. Henry Flad succeeded him. A letter to Gen. Fremont from Lt. John A. Veeth, placed in charge of Fort C construction, criticized Flad and the building of Fort C. His main criticism was that Fort C could be used to fire on Forts A and B if captured. "It has now five points to fire to Fort A, and three points to fire to Fort B." Fremont apparently ignored these issues.

Fort C was a star fort, a design dating back to the 14th Century. The basic design of a star fort is a series of pointed extensions that allow artillery to sweep all approaches to the fort. Thus, there are no defensive "dead zones" around the perimeter. Star forts are quite elegant when viewed from above.

The fort covered an area 400 by 400 feet on the southeast corner of present-day Pacific and Good Hope (then, part of the Jackson Road) at the east end of Bloomfield Road, extending almost to Sprigg Street. Fort Hope Apartments occupies part of the site today.