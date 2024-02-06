Fort B -- The largest Cape Girardeau Civil War fort

Fort B, located on the hill where Academic Hall and Kent Library now stand on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, played a key role in the Battle of Cape Girardeau, April 26, 1863. Construction of this fort began shortly after the commencement of construction on Forts A and D in summer 1861. Along with Fort C, Fort B provided defense of the center of Cape Girardeau.

Michael and Nicholas Dittlinger owned the site. Michael Dittlinger was born in Paylem, Germany in 1818, came to Cape Girardeau in 1853, purchased the Richard's Cape Lime Company, and produced commercial lime. Their quarry is where Houck Stadium is located today, and the house sat north of the quarry, labeled "Cottage" in the plan map.

When the engineers prepared a plan for fortifications, the Dittlinger property was a key site because of its elevation and commanding view of much of the area west of Cape. Dittlingers were strong Unionists, but they expected compensation for their property. They wrote to Gen. Fremont on Sept. 4, 1861, "Arbitrators nominated by Col Marsh have valued the ... five acres ... with all the buildings at $7,500... The engineer and his assistants have already occupied a large portion of the house ... the progress of the work actually requires the destruction of the plantation around the house and our speedy removal ..." Dittlingers reoccupied the house after the war, although it was damaged. It would take until the late 1890s for Congress to provide compensation for the damage.