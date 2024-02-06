Former Sikeston man who has ALS publishes book about his battle

When former Sikeston resident Jeff Lester was diagnosed with ALS, he was 27 and given three years to live. Now, 26 years later, Lester has published a book about his battle with the disease.

Lester grew up in Sikeston, the son of Dr. Larry Lester, a dentist and Marie Lester Weiskircher. He graduated from Sikeston High School in 1985 before attending Southwest Missouri State University, graduating in 1990.

In 1993, Lester was single when a doctor diagnosed him with ALS and told him to go home and plan his funeral, giving him just three years to live. But Lester didn't give up.

In "Living as a Dead Man," Lester tells his story about destroying the life he expected to live and rebuilding a new, more purposeful life out of its ashes.