Forks In The Road

Back when I graduated from high school several of us decided to attend McCook Junior College. I don't regret going there even a little bit. It was a great choice. Later on while attending Chadron State College I asked Marge to marry me. She accepted after I gave her a dozen roses. Best money I ever spent on flowers. Don't regret making that decision.

But there are some decisions that are questionable. Most of them I'm not going to share. Those are the ones that will die with me in the grave. Some decisions are those where I ask myself: "Now why did I do that?" There are some where I say to myself: "This is going to hurt!" There are also some were when the dust settles I can honestly say: "Man I was lucky!" or "God sure was watching out over me there!"

Way back when I tried smoking cigarettes and it didn't go well. Nasty. Couldn't do it. Tried cigars and about the same. Chewed tobacco until I dated Marge. She said to either quit or no kisses so I quit. So glad I made the right decisions back then. When I fill out the health forms I can honestly say I tried them and just couldn't do them. I was never around drugs and such. Wouldn't have tried them anyway. Easy decision. But I have some friends who have tried them all. Most regret that decision.

Years ago while out coyote hunting using a big flashlight I made a decision to turn my life around and start going to Church. One of the best decisions of my life. As a result of this decision we moved our family to Oklahoma and then on to Kentucky to go to school. Met a lot of awesome people along the way. Great decision. Moved to Missouri and settled in Scott City. Great place to live. Another great decision.

As we journey through life we will be faced with decisions of all kinds, some big and some really minor ones. If the decision is between what is good or bad the decision should be obvious. If we are faced with a decision where we will break the law the decision is obvious. Some decisions don't take a rocket scientist to figure out, they are fairly easy to choose the right path.

Sometimes we are faced with a decision between two seemingly good choices. These are the hard ones. When this happens I like to sleep on it before making a commitment. My wife and my second rule or requirement is to not get in a hurry. Take time and decide. Some of the dumbest things we have done is when we get in a hurry. Don't be afraid to ask advice. I'll never forget a friend of mine in Seminary told me how he had fallen in love with his wife. So he asked the elders in the church what they thought, should he ask her to marry him or not. Obviously he did where they were married. Ask for advice.

Marge and I always ask someone who knows more than us, who knows how the whole thing will end up when the dust has settled. He is never wrong. He knows it all and His advice is free. Just ask!