Forgetting the neigh-sayers

Dirt covers the floor, the sun is shining brightly outside and a constant giggle is shining through the arena inside. With her hair tied back, helmet on and boots pulled up, Lindyn Davenport takes the reins.

Just like any other horse-loving 6 year old child, Lindyn is anxious to hop on her horse and trot around; however, Lindyn's time with the horses means a lot more than just riding. It means practicing her skills in a different means than her average peers.

Lindyn is a special little girl, tackling every day while living with a global developmental delay that creates challenges with her cognitive, and some physical, abilities. Termed the SNC4A mutation of the 17th chromosome, Lindyn understands a lot more than she can express, according to her mother Meredith Davenport.

Lindyn Davenport labels parts of a horse as part of an activity during a summer camp session at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.

Due to her challenges, Lindyn participates in multiple therapies, of which horse therapy is one.

While at school, she is intertwined between the regular classroom, the special needs classroom and is pulled out for speech, occupational and physical therapies, according to Meredith.

"We try to do gross motor [activities] with physical therapy every day," Luke Cowell, physical therapist assistant at Woodland school district, said. "It depends on her mood, her attitude -- some days she's more willing to participate, other days [Lindyn's] not as willing."

Lindyn Davenport, 6, rides a tricycle through the hallway while Luke Cowell walks next to her as part of her physical therapy at Woodland Elementary School June 5 in Marble Hill.

With Cowell, Lindyn practices hitting baseballs for hand-eye coordination, jumps on a small trampoline, rides a tricycle "on the road" to help her focus and follow a path and other coordination activities like jumping jack sand skipping. Cowell works with her for a given amount of time, adjusting her daily routine as needed. After her "play time" therapy, Lindyn switches gears for "work time" therapy with occupational therapist Teresa Cobb. Both Cowell and Cobb have been working with Lindyn since her start with Woodland schools at age three.

"She came in to us as an early childhood student and has continued forward and made lots of gains from day one until now," Tamara Miles, director of special services for Woodland school district, said.

But Lindyn hasn't only made strides in the classroom. She's trotted her way through progress at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH). Since beginning with MVTH in August of 2017, Lindyn has grown exponentially in her listening, communication and control skills.