May 15, 2021

Forever Young: Some of the best photos from Southeast Missouri proms

Before their final days of school, students from Southeast Missouri donned their formal attire and danced the night away at prom. DJs spined the classic prom dance songs in between requests, such as the "Cupid Shuffle," "Cotton Eye Joe," and "Cha Cha Slide." Thousands of pictures were taken by family members and friends either before or during the event, and the Missourian captured it too...

Sarah Yenesel
Students begin dancing during Notre Dame's prom at Bavarian Halle in Jackson on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Students begin dancing during Notre Dame's prom at Bavarian Halle in Jackson on Friday, April 30, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
Before their final days of school, students from Southeast Missouri donned their formal attire and danced the night away at prom. DJs spined the classic prom dance songs in between requests, such as the "Cupid Shuffle," "Cotton Eye Joe," and "Cha Cha Slide." Thousands of pictures were taken by family members and friends either before or during the event, and the Missourian captured it too.

Community

