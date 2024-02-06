Forest fire prevention icon Smokey Bear is turning 75

CAPITAN, N.M. -- There will be 75 candles on his birthday cake, and Smokey Bear still hopes none of them start a forest fire.

The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S. is being honored with birthday parties around the country this week, a celebration including a social media campaign to share his safety message.

"My friends at the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are counting on #OnlyYou to send in your videos to celebrate my 75th birthday!" Smokey urges residents on his official Facebook page, operated by the agency and nonprofit group. "Take a video singing 'Happy Birthday' to me, your pal Smokey Bear and use the hashtag #SingForSmokey."