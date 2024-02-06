All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 9, 2019

Forest fire prevention icon Smokey Bear is turning 75

CAPITAN, N.M. -- There will be 75 candles on his birthday cake, and Smokey Bear still hopes none of them start a forest fire. The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S. is being honored with birthday parties around the country this week, a celebration including a social media campaign to share his safety message...

Associated Press
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a giant Smokey Bear statue greets children at the Fire Department Open House at Fire Station One in Kinston, N.C. The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign. (Janet S. Carter/Daily Free Press via AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a giant Smokey Bear statue greets children at the Fire Department Open House at Fire Station One in Kinston, N.C. The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign. (Janet S. Carter/Daily Free Press via AP)

CAPITAN, N.M. -- There will be 75 candles on his birthday cake, and Smokey Bear still hopes none of them start a forest fire.

The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S. is being honored with birthday parties around the country this week, a celebration including a social media campaign to share his safety message.

"My friends at the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are counting on #OnlyYou to send in your videos to celebrate my 75th birthday!" Smokey urges residents on his official Facebook page, operated by the agency and nonprofit group. "Take a video singing 'Happy Birthday' to me, your pal Smokey Bear and use the hashtag #SingForSmokey."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides the social media campaign, the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are using voices of CBS "Late Night" host Stephen Colbert, Al Roker of NBC's "Today Show" and comedian Jeff Foxworthy with an animated talking Smokey in online videos.

Smokey promoters also have shared vintage fire prevention videos like the 1968 commercial with the bear and "Twilight Zone" creator Rod Sterling.

Smokey Bear was born Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign. At the time, federal officials feared the nation's national forest could become targets as the country was deep into World War II.

According to a study published in 2017, 84% of the blazes that firefighters were called to fight in the U.S. between 1992 and 2012 were ignited by people.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy