featuresAugust 13, 2022
Ford Groves -- a historical perspective
"Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success." This famous quote from Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Co. in 1903, also describes the philosophy of Cape Girardeau's oldest car dealership -- The Fred A. Groves Motor Co. Inc., better known as Ford Groves. The 108-year-old business now owned by Bob and Bari Neff, purchased from Neff's father-in-law, William J. Schicker, in 1987, has a solid history in Cape Girardeau...
Mary Koeberl Rechenberg
This Model T Runabout, courtesy of Ford Groves, was manufactured in 1914, the year Ford Groves was established in Cape Girardeau.
This Model T Runabout, courtesy of Ford Groves, was manufactured in 1914, the year Ford Groves was established in Cape Girardeau.

"Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success."

This famous quote from Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Co. in 1903, also describes the philosophy of Cape Girardeau's oldest car dealership -- The Fred A. Groves Motor Co. Inc., better known as Ford Groves. The 108-year-old business now owned by Bob and Bari Neff, purchased from Neff's father-in-law, William J. Schicker, in 1987, has a solid history in Cape Girardeau.

In November 1914, the year World War I began, a new car dealership was opened on the first floor of what is now known as the H & H Building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The owner, Frederick A. Groves, infatuated by the idea of selling machines run by a combustion engine, rather than a pair of work horses, wanted to sell Ford cars.

It wasn't long before his business became known by the nickname "Ford Groves," and according to Don Gordon's Nov. 11, 1964, article, in the Southeast Missourian, he went on to sell 136 new cars that year.

Many people in 1914 looked at the idea of owning a car as frivalace and an unreliable investment -- much preferring the horse and buggy for transportation. Evidently, the cost of feeding and keeping a horse was generally not thought of as anything other than a necessity. The average income was only about $577, gasoline 12 cents per gallon and a loaf of bread about 6 cents. Most people assumed owning a car was too expensive.

With Henry Ford's introduction of the assembly line, worker production went up, and prices per vehicle went down. Some of Ford's vehicles could be purchased for as little as $295. The Runabout sold for around $440, depending on the features. At that time 50% of the cars in the world were Fords.

In 1925, the Ford Groves business in Cape Girardeau, expanded and moved to a new building built by Groves, located on the corner of Sprigg and Themis Street, where it stayed until 1989.

During the years of World War II, when car manufacturing was suspended, Ford operated an electronics plant in the upper story of his building, making resistors for defense purposes, employing around 150 people. He became involved with numerous community and civic projects: manager of the Cape Girardeau traffic bridge, chairman of the Special Road District and member of the State College Board of Regents, to name a few.

1964 marked the 50-year milestone for Ford Groves and 2014 the 100th anniversary, crediting Ford Groves as the 25th oldest dealership in the country.

In 1989 Ford Groves, under the ownership of the Bob Neff family, moved to its present location, the 1500 block of North Kingshighway, selling new and pre-owned vehicles along with providing parts and service.

Ford Groves has loaned the Cape River Heritage Museum its vintage 1914 Model T Runabout. The vehicle, which typically can be seen in the showroom of the business, was manufactured in 1914, the same year Groves established his business in Cape Girardeau. Its features include a convertible top, one seat for two people and a 22.5 horsepower engine.

The museum is located at 538 Independence in Cape Girardeau and is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

