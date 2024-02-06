Ford Groves -- a historical perspective

"Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success."

This famous quote from Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Co. in 1903, also describes the philosophy of Cape Girardeau's oldest car dealership -- The Fred A. Groves Motor Co. Inc., better known as Ford Groves. The 108-year-old business now owned by Bob and Bari Neff, purchased from Neff's father-in-law, William J. Schicker, in 1987, has a solid history in Cape Girardeau.

In November 1914, the year World War I began, a new car dealership was opened on the first floor of what is now known as the H & H Building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The owner, Frederick A. Groves, infatuated by the idea of selling machines run by a combustion engine, rather than a pair of work horses, wanted to sell Ford cars.

It wasn't long before his business became known by the nickname "Ford Groves," and according to Don Gordon's Nov. 11, 1964, article, in the Southeast Missourian, he went on to sell 136 new cars that year.

Many people in 1914 looked at the idea of owning a car as frivalace and an unreliable investment -- much preferring the horse and buggy for transportation. Evidently, the cost of feeding and keeping a horse was generally not thought of as anything other than a necessity. The average income was only about $577, gasoline 12 cents per gallon and a loaf of bread about 6 cents. Most people assumed owning a car was too expensive.

With Henry Ford's introduction of the assembly line, worker production went up, and prices per vehicle went down. Some of Ford's vehicles could be purchased for as little as $295. The Runabout sold for around $440, depending on the features. At that time 50% of the cars in the world were Fords.