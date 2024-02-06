Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire

NEW YORK -- Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook's Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.