For whom the bell tolled ... Early days of the fire department

The Argus, Jan. 26, 1865: "Our sincere thanks to the citizens at large ... soldiers and officers of the post for subduing the fire in the St. Charles Hotel."

Early efforts were made to establish a Cape Girardeau Fire Department in its early days. However, it was not until after the Civil War, 1866, the first formal fire department -- The Good Intent Fire Department -- was established under Mayor G.H. Cramer.

It consisted of 25 members divided into five detachments. Numbers 1, 2 and 3 were to receive two fire buckets to be kept at home. The fourth and fifth were in charge of managing the fire hooks and ladders. Fifteen members received an ax and a fire cap.

There was no compensation, although $5 per week was paid for an injury on the fire detail.

In September 1867, the city council voted a tax to purchase a fire hose and arrange for an engine house.

A fire in the city was a large happening. Everyone took notice when the clanging of the old Presbyterian Church bell alerted the gentry. The bell, located in a belfry sitting in the church yard, was hit by a man with a sledge hammer. The amount of clangs and pauses told in which of the four wards the blaze was located.

The heavy fire hose cart in each ward was difficult to pull over rough streets. Therefore, it took many volunteers to accomplish the task.